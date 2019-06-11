×
La Liga Rumours: Keylor Navas names his conditions to leave Real Madrid

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
Rumors
277   //    11 Jun 2019, 16:04 IST
Real Madrid CF v Real Betis Balompie - La Liga
Real Madrid CF v Real Betis Balompie - La Liga

What's the rumour?

According to reports from Spanish media outlet AS, Real Madrid star Keylor Navas has named his conditions to leave the Bernabeu this summer.

Zinedine Zidane has already informed that Thibaut Courtois will be the first-choice goalkeeper for Real Madrid in the upcoming season, which made Navas' decision to leave the club final.

In case you didn't know...

Navas was the first-choice goalkeeper during Zidane's first stint as a Real Madrid boss. The Costa Rican played a pivotal role for the Spanish giants as they won three consecutive Champions League titles under Zidane.

But the arrival of Courtois last summer pushed Navas down the pecking order and he has failed to impress since then. Navas made 21 appearances in all competitions for Los Blancos in the 2018-19 campaign and only 10 of those came in La Liga. The 32-year-old still has two years left in his current contract, which is set to expire in 2021.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid endured an abysmal campaign last term as they finished third in the league, 19 points behind winners Barcelona. Los Blancos also endured shock and humiliating exits from the Champions League and the Copa del Rey.

The heart of the matter

It is no secret that Zidane Real Madrid are planning to revamp the squad with some much needed reinforcements this summer. The Spanish giants have already signed Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao and Rodrygo, who are set to feature in the upcoming season.

On the other hand, it has been claimed that Navas is keen to leave Real Madrid this summer. But the goalkeeper wants Los Blancos to let him leave on a free transfer and pay up the last two years of his present contract.

Navas also wants his new club to guarantee him playing time, offer him a three year deal with an annual salary of €7 million. Paris Saint-Germain have already agreed the terms to land Navas, but they are yet to agree on a fee with Real Madrid.

What's next?

With a busy summer ahead, it is unlikely that Real Madrid will let Navas leave for free.

