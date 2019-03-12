×
La Liga rumours: Manchester United ready to splash the cash for make for £115 million rated Barcelona star 

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
Rumors
8.31K   //    12 Mar 2019, 15:33 IST

Athletic Club v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Athletic Club v FC Barcelona - La Liga

What's the story?

According to Spanish media outlet, Sport, Barcelona star Phillipe Coutinho is looking for an exit and eye a Premier League return as Manchester United are ready to pay huge money for the Brazilian.

In case you didn't know..

Being the most expensive signing for Barcelona, Philippe Coutinho arrived at FC Barcelona with huge expectations. He joined the Catalan giants from Liverpool last year and made an immediate impact upon his arrival.

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder has endured tough times lately and failed to adapt to life in the Camp Nou. He has just scored 8 goals and provided 5 assists despite featuring in 29 games this season.

Despite Ernesto Valverde's unwavering faith in the Brazilian, Coutinho failed to take the opportunities he got in this season so far. Competition for his spot will only increase with the arrival of Frenkie De Jong from Ajax in the summer.

The heart of the matter

Philippe Coutinho has decided enough is enough and will head for a Premier League return as Manchester United are ready to splash the cash on the Brazilian. Coutinho was jeered after his poor performance in the last game against Rayo Vallecano despite a 3-1 win and the midfielder is not willing to stay with the Catalan giants for another season.

According to the report, Coutinho fails to understand the style of Barcelona but a likely return to his former club, Liverpool, is not possible due to the way he left.

But Manchester United are his likely destination as Premier League giants are likely to pay over £100 million to secure his services.

Rumor rating: 6/10

It seems likely that Coutinho's troubles will only grow after the arrival of more competition in midfield.

The Brazilian midfielder seems unhappy and may look for more options in the near future for more minutes of the pitch.

What's next?

Barcelona will host Lyon in the Champions League Round of 16 fixtures. The tie is finely poised after a 0-0 draw in France.

Manchester United will face Wolves in the next round of FA Cup.

