LaLiga rumours: Premier League star determined to join Real Madrid in the wake of Zinedine Zidane's arrival

Real Madrid Unveil New Manager Zinedine Zidane

What's the story?

According to a report from The Guardian, Premier League star Eden Hazard is adamant on a move to Real Madrid at the end of the season in the aftermath of Zinedine Zidane's return as Los Blancos manager.

In case you didn't know...

Hazard is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career so far. With 13 goals and 11 assists, he has proved his caliber against the toughest of opponents; he has pretty much carried his sensational World Cup form into the Premier League.

But the Belgian forward is entering the final 12 months of his contract, and has refused to sign a new deal to extend his stay with Chelsea. The 28-year-old has never shied away from expressing his desire to play in Spain, and his admiration for Real Madrid is well known.

Meanwhile, after continuous poor performances which saw them crash out of the Copa Del Rey and the Champions League this campaign, Real Madrid decided to sack Santiago Solari and re-appoint Zinedine Zidane.

Zidane returned as Real Madrid's coach last night after over nine months. He left Los Blancos at the end of the last season to take a break from football.

At his first managerial stint in his career, Zidane won three consecutive Champions League trophies, one La Liga title, one Spanish Super Cup title, two European Super Cups and two Club World Cups.

The heart of the matter

Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is desperate to revamp the squad with some reinforcements, according to the wishes of the new manager Zidane.

According to the report, Madrid have made their first move by making a contact with Chelsea. However, the transfer of the Belgian attacker may prove difficult as Chelsea will want over £100 million.

Hazard remains determined though, as his refusal to sign a new and improved contract shows. Sooner or later, Chelsea will be forced into a sale.

Rumor rating: 6/10

After the arrival of Zidane, Real Madrid are expected to spend huge in the summer transfer window.

With Hazard willing to play under Zidane, the move is more possible now than ever.

What's next?

Real Madrid will host Celta Vigo next in the LaLiga. They will hope to see an immediate turnaround in their fortunes now that Zidane is back, and a more permanent improvement in the summer with the possible signing of Hazard.

