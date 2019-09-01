La Liga Saturday Round Up | La Liga Scores | Gameweek 3

Dipansu Pandit

Antoine Griezmann failed to inspire Barcelona on Matchday 3

Hello and welcome to La Liga round up for Saturday. Matchday 3 in the La Liga started with Celta Vigo’s visit to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Friday to face Sevilla. A minute’s silence was observed ahead of the game, as a tribute to Xana, former Spain and Barcelona coach Luis Enrique’s 9-year-old daughter, who had tragically passed away on Thursday. It was a routine that was scheduled to be followed for all La Liga games on Matchday 3.

Sevilla were the better team from the start and went ahead through Franco Vazquez in the 81st minute. However, their lead was short-lived as Denis Suarez scored the equalizer for Celta Vigo just 3 minutes later. Sevilla had to sacrifice their 100% record in the league, as the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Athletic Bilbao were the other team in action on Friday, as they hosted their Basque rivals Real Sociedad. The home team controlled the game from the start and took the lead through Inaki Williams in the 11th minute. Sociedad then won a penalty, but it was overturned by VAR. To make matters worse for the visitors, Raul Garcia made it 2-0 for the home side in the 28th minute. After the break, the away sided had the ball at the back of the net, only for it to be overturned by the VAR. With no more goals in the second half, Athletic Bilbao won the game 2-0.

Reigning La Liga champions Barcelona were in action on Saturday, away at El Sadar Stadium against Osasuna. If the Catalans had hoped to build on their brilliant 5-2 win at home last weekend, they were in for a big surprise. It was the home team who took the lead in the 7th minute through Roberto Torres.

Barcelona had to count on 16-year-old Ansu Fati to come off the bench at the break and get them the equalizer in the 61st minute. Arthur Melo, another second-half substitute, then gave the Blaugrana the lead in the 64th minute. However, Osasuna rallied late into the game and won a penalty. Roberto Torres scored his second of the night from the spot and denied Barcelona a win, with the final score being 2-2.

Saturday also saw Levante win 2-0 at home against Real Valladolid, helped by goals from Jose Luis Morales Nogales and substitute Sergio Leon. In the other game of the day, Getafe were held to a 1-1 draw against Alaves at home. The hosts took the lead through Jose Molina in the 24th minute, only for Joselu to equalize for the visitors 7 minutes later.

The last game of Saturday saw Real Betis welcome Leganes to Estadio Benito Villamarin. The away side took the lead in the 50th minute through Martin Braithwaite, however, Loren Moron drew the home side level 4 minutes later. Nabil Fekir scored in the 61st minute to complete a stellar comeback. The game ended with the score 2-1 and Real Betis secured their first win of the La Liga 2019/20 season.