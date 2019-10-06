La Liga Saturday Round-Up | La Liga Scores | Gameweek 8

Karim Benzema scored once again for Real Madrid

Hello and welcome back to La Liga round-up for Saturday. The football weekend started early once more this time, with Real Betis hosting SD Eibar at the Benito Villamarin Stadium on Friday.

The game turned out to be a closely contested tie as the visitors took the lead in the 34th minute through Fabian Orellana’s penalty kick, only to be equalized through Lorenzo Garcia's goal in the 66th minute. However, Eibar were dealt a blow late in the game as they were reduced to 10 men in the first minute of injury time when Gonzalo Escalante picked up his second yellow of the night. However, the visitors held on and the game ended 1-1.

Levante’s visit to the Estadio Municipal de Butarque to face Leganes started on a good note for the former as Roger Marti scored from the spot in the first half's injury time to give the visitors the lead. Post the break, Jose Campana scored Levante’s second of the game in the 49th minute until Martin Braithwaite snatched one back for the home side but in vain as the visitors went on to win the game by a 2-1 margin.

Next, Real Madrid welcomed Granada to the Santiago Bernabeu in the biggest game of the day. Zinedine Zidane’s men were off to a flyer when Karim Benzema scored in the second minute of the game. Eden Hazard scored his first goal for Real Madrid in the first half's extra time as Real went into the break with a 2-0 advantage.

In the second half, Luka Modric made it 3-0 for the hosts, but the visitors got one back through Darwin Machis’ penalty in the 69th minute. Things soon took an interesting turn as Domingos Duarte scored Granada’s second goal of the game, sparking talks of a comeback. However, the visitors failed to find a third goal, and James Rodriguez scored the hosts' fourth of the day which effectively sealed a 4-2 win for Real Madrid.

Alaves made the journey to the Mestalla Stadium next, to face Valencia. The Oranges went ahead in the 27th minute through Maximiliano Gomez, before Daniel Parejo double the lead from the spot in the 83rd minute. The visitors did reduce the margin when Lucas Perez scored in the 89th minute, but it was too little too late, as Valencia won 2-1.

In the last game of the day, Osasuna played host to Villareal at the El Sadar Stadium. The home team were in for a shock when Villareal took the lead as early as the 5th minute. However, Facundo Roncaglia scored at the start of the second half to get the hosts back into the game. The comeback for the hosts was complete in the 79th minute when Ezequiel Avila gave Osasuna the lead and ultimately brought about a 2-1 win for his side.