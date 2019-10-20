La Liga Saturday Round-Up | La Liga Scores | Gameweek 9

Barcelona are back at the top of La Liga table

Hello and welcome back to La Liga round-up for Saturday. Gameweek 9’s action started with Granada welcoming Osasuna to the Nuevo Estadio de Los Cármenes on Friday. The hosts were 4th in the table ahead of the tie and took the lead in the game in the 38th minute through Domingos Duarte. The visitors went down to 10 men in the dying stages of the game when Fran Merida picked up his second booking of the day and had to leave the field. Granada went on to win the game 1-0.

Saturday started with Barcelona visiting the Municipal de Ipurua with their sights firmly on the top spot in the league. The Catalans were off to a flyer when Antoine Griezmann scored in the 13th minute. Lionel Messi doubled the lead in the 58th minute before Luis Suarez added a third eight minutes later. It turned out to be the first time that all 3 of Barcelona's new-look attack had scored in the same game, as the Blaugrana won the game 3-0.

With Barcelona reaching the top of the table with the win, Atletico Madrid's task was cut out. Diego Simeone's side hosted Valencia at the Wanda Metropolitano hoping to break their recent record of draws. Diego Costa gave his team the lead from the spot in the 36th minute and when it looked like Atletico would secure all 3 points, Valencia equalized through Daniel Parejo's fantastic free-kick in the 82nd minute. Lee Kang-in was shown a straight red in the 91st minute as the game ended 1-1.

It was Leganes' turn next to visit the Coliseum Alfonso Perez to face Getafe. The visitors had not won a game in the league ahead of the tie and that record continued, as the hosts rode an Angel Rodriguez brace in the second half to win the game 2-0.

The last game of Saturday had a shock in store for football fans. Real Madrid visited the Iberostar Stadium to face RCD Mallorca, who were in the relegation zone ahead of the tie. Los Blancos were expected to win the game but went behind in the 7th minute thanks to a Lago Junior goal.

To make matters worse, Alvaro Odriozola picked up his second yellow in the 74th minute and received his marching orders, leaving the visitors a man down. Real Madrid never recovered and succumbed to a 1-0 defeat, which ended their unbeaten run in the league. As a result, Barcelona remained at the top of the table following all the action on Saturday.