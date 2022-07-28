La Liga side have everything 'practically agreed' to sign 27-year-old Arsenal outcast: Reports

Arsenal have no plans to stop right-back Hector Bellerin from joining his beloved club Real Betis this summer. The La Liga side have reportedly 'practically agreed' personal terms with the Spaniard for a permanent move following last season's successful loan spell.

However, Mucho Deporte reported that the Andalusian club have not been able to reach an agreement with the Gunners yet. This is because they are not best placed financially to fulfill the English side's minimum demand.

Unless they sell players first, they will not be able to afford Bellerin or, for that matter, any of their priority transfer targets.

The Arsenal right-back impressed under Manuel Pellegrini in the 2021-22 campaign.

The loanee made 32 appearances across all competitions last season, provided five assists and became an important part of Betis' squad. He helped them win the Copa del Rey earlier this year, which was only the fourth trophy in their history and the first since 2005.

Pellegrini wants a reunion with the Arsenal outcast who has lost his starting spot to Takehiro Tomiyasu and backup position to Cedric Soares.

The 27-year-old will have to do his bit as well to facilitate his transfer to Spain by agreeing to a lesser annual compensation.

At the Emirates, he earns €4 million-per-year, but the La Liga club will be offering him much lesser wages, something that Bellerin is not bothered by. He loves the Andalusian club and wants to sign for them this summer, come what may.

The good news for Betis is that Arsenal will not make this transfer difficult for them and manager Mikel Arteta is happy to let the player leave.

Bellerin has played 239 senior games for Arsenal, registering nine goals and 29 assists.

The Gunners, however, are holding out their valuation of the Spaniard and want the La Liga side to come closer to it. Mucho Deporte reported that Los Verdiblancos will continue to push for the services of their target. They hope to acquire him on a free or for the smallest possible transfer fee.

Real Betis striker says Arsenal loanee 'really wants to come back'

Hector Bellerin only has one more year left on his contract at the Emirates, hence the north London club feel it is better to cash in on him. While the Spanish international was on loan at the Andalusian club, he clearly told his teammates that he desires to return next season.

Betis striker Borja Iglesias told Estadio Deportivo, via the Daily Mirror:

"Hector Bellerin really wants to come back. He has always said that he wants to play here, what happens is that he has been there for a long time at Arsenal. It is a complicated situation because he has a contract. I have always said it. I hope he is here as soon as possible because he gives us a lot inside and outside the locker room. He has given it a very cool spin."

Arsenal @TheArsenalGuns Hector Bellerin saw a Real Betis fan at the game yesterday and went over to give him his Arsenal shirt yesterday. ( @_inaliel Hector Bellerin saw a Real Betis fan at the game yesterday and went over to give him his Arsenal shirt yesterday. (@_inaliel) https://t.co/KPkIYQ7hm6

