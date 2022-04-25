La Liga side looking to sign two Real Madrid outcasts this summer: Reports

Real Madrid are looking forward to a massive clearout in the coming summer with the Spanish giants all set to cut ties with the deadwood that remains in the squad. Carlo Ancelotti has not played around a lot while choosing his starting XI for most of the season and that has left many players starved of on-field action.

As such, when the clearout occurs, there will be a lot of sides in Spain and across Europe that will try to benefit from it and sign the departing players in bargain deals. According to a report via Fichajes, La Liga side Real Betis are keeping tabs on two of Real Madrid's outcasts who look poised for an exit.

Manuel Pellegrini is motivated to strengthen his midfield and is looking at the possibility of adding Isco and Dani Ceballos to his squad. The former is set to leave Real Madrid as a free agent in June with his contract ending while there are no signs of a renewal of the deal with Ceballos, whose contract ends in 2023.

Both players have been involved on the fringes of this triumphant La Liga campaign. Ceballos has made 12 appearances across all competitions amounting to just 175 minutes of on-field action while the 30-year old attacking midfielder has made 15 appearances in all competitions.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 📸| Dani Ceballos attended the Copa del Rey final Betis-Valencia yesterday. 📸| Dani Ceballos attended the Copa del Rey final Betis-Valencia yesterday. https://t.co/9DH0KioR7P

Isco has managed 358 minutes of playing time under Ancelotti this season. A move to Real Betis could suit the attacking midfielder as he has the propsect of getting reunited with Pellegrini. The Chilean gave the Spaniard his first proper run in the Spanish top-flight in the 2011-12 season at Malaga, which saw Isco secure the Golden Boy award.

Champions League qualification could help lure Real Madrid midfielder

Dani Ceballos is currently 25 and still has a lot of his career ahead of him and hence he is expected to prioritize regular playing time at a decent club. However, Isco is a two-time La Liga and four-time Champions League winner with Los Blancos. He wants to play at the same standard for a few more years, with the player soon to be on the wrong side of the 30s.

Real Betis secured their first major title since 2005 after their recent victory in the Copa del Rey final against Valencia. However, Pellegrini's side are fifth in La Liga, four points behind Atletico Madrid. Finishing out of the Champions League places could cost them Real Madrid's midfielder's signature.

For weeks now, Isco has also been linked with a move to Sevilla, who are currently third in the Spanish top-flight, level on points with second-placed Barcelona. Julen Lopetegui is a big fan of the 30-year old and is also interested in signing him on a free this summer.

It looks increasingly likely that Isco will switch Madrid for Sevilla this summer, but it remains to be seen whether he wears the green outfit or the red.

Edited by S Chowdhury