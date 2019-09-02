2019/20 La Liga Sunday Roundup - Matchday 3 | La Liga Scores

Gareth Bale scored a brace for Real Madrid and was sent off in the last minute against Villarreal

Barcelona dropped points away at Osasuna in a 2-2 draw on Saturday, and Real Madrid emulated the same feat against Villareal on Sunday in the last La Liga fixture of the weekend.

The ultimate benefactors of both results were Atletico Madrid who pulled off a stunning comeback 3-2 win against Eibar in what could be the match of the week in La Liga. Diego Simeone's side are once again on top of the league table and have opened up a four point gap between them and Real Madrid and five points separate them from Barcelona.

Valencia 2-0 RCD Mallorca

(Dani Parejo 43' [P] 57' [P])

A couple of errors from Valencia and on both occasions Parejo was on hand to dispatch the penalties and punish them. Mallorca's attempts to get back into the game were tame and the home side comfortably finished the game.

Espanyol 0-3 Granada

(Antonio Puertas 13', Carlos Fernandez 68', Ramon Azeez 74')

While both sides gave it a right go, Granada sealed their first win of the season with a superb counter-attacking performance.

Atletico Madrid 3-2 Eibar

(Joao Felix 27', Vitolo 52', Thomas 90'; Charles 7' Anaitz Arbilla 19')

Atletico Madrid celebrated a last minute winner against Eibar to go top of the table

Diego Simeone has once again built a machine in his own image. It was a shock when Atletico found themselves trailing by two goals within 20 minutes. Channeling their manager's spirit, the home side rallied to pull one back before half-time and draw level before the 60 minute mark. Atleti completed the comeback in the 90th minute as Thomas scored to ensure that they top the table at the end of Matchday 3.

Villareal 2-2 Real Madrid

(Gerard Moreno 12', Moi Gomez 74'; Gareth Bale 45+1' 85')

(Red Card: Gareth Bale 90+4')

Another frustrating day on the pitch for Real Madrid as they came from behind twice to equalise against Villareal. The home side still awaits their first win of the season having registered two draws and a loss so far. Gareth Bale had an interesting evening being involved in both goals and all of Real Madrid's good attacking play and being sent off in the last minute of the game by committing two silly fouls within a minute of each other.

Saturday's Scores

Sevilla 1-1 Celta Vigo (Franco Vazquez 81'; Denis Suarez 84')

Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Real Sociedad (Inaki Williams 11', Raul Garcia 28')

Osasuna 2-2 Barcelona (Roberto Torres 7' 81' [P]; Ansu Fati 51' Arthur 64')

Levante 2-0 Real Valladolid (Sergio Leon 83', Jose Luis 90+3')

Getafe 1-1 Alaves (Jorge Molina 24', Joselu 31')