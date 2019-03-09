La Liga table: Gameweek 27 Fixtures and predictions - Top 4 battle heats up

Parth Athale FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 438 // 09 Mar 2019, 13:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Here is how the table looks after Friday's early match

Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and Real Madrid make up the top three in the La Liga table as of now. Truth be told, this was predictable at the start of the season. The teams competing for fourth have been the real surprise.

Getafe are in the last Champions League spot currently, and they will host Huesca on Saturday. Alaves trail them by two points, and they will take on Eibar in the early kickoff. Both the games are seemingly easy for the respective teams, and taking three points is crucial to stay in the race.

Sevilla are 5 points behind Getafe in fifth place, and they will host Real Sociedad. That is a tricky encounter, as Sociedad are themselves just two points behind Sevilla. Only three points separate the positions sixth to twelfth, and the race for the Europa League places is bound to be a tight one.

Seventh-placed Valencia will travel to Girona as they will look to keep up their 12-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. Real Betis are in eighth place, and they will take on Celta Vigo, who are in a relegation battle as it stands.

Athletic Bilbao and Espanyol faced off in the early clash, and the game ended 1-1. That result was nothing more than a mid-table clash, having no real implications at either end of the table.

Leaders Barcelona will host Rayo Vallecano as they look to consolidate their seven-point lead at the top of the table. Barca will face Lyon in a crucial Champions League tie on Thursday, so we could see some key names rested for Ernesto Valverde.

Lionel Messi will lead Barcelona against Rayo

Atletico also face a relatively easy team in the form of Leganes. Diego Simeone's side will take on Juventus in a huge Champions League knockout tie. Neighbours Real will look to get their season back on track as they travel to face Real Valladolid.

The Los Blancos had a terrible week, and the 4-1 loss to Ajax was a humiliating result. Getting the three points will ease the pressure on Santiago Solari. Levante and Villareal round off the fixtures, and it is a clash which is vital at the foot of the table.

Advertisement