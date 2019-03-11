×
La Liga table: Gameweek 27 Results & Scores - Barcelona continue title charge

Parth Athale
ANALYST
Feature
710   //    11 Mar 2019, 20:57 IST

Here is the La Liga table after Gameweek 27
Here is the La Liga table after Gameweek 27

The La Liga title looks to be heading to the Camp Nou yet again. Eleven rounds of fixtures are yet to be played, but Barcelona are looking increasingly comfortable in their position. They beat Rayo Vallecano 3-1 on Saturday to maintain their seven-point lead over Atletico Madrid.

Atletico won as well, defeating Leganes 1-0 courtesy of a goal from Saul Niguez. Neighbors Real Madrid got back to winning ways after a horrendous week. The Los Blancos won 4-1 against Real Valladolid as they stay in third place. They are six points clear of Getafe, as the top three looks to be the same trio for yet another season.

Getafe continued their unlikely charge towards the Champions League, as they beat a struggling Huesca side 2-1. Huesca are rooted to the bottom of the table and signs are looking bleak for them. This result coupled with Alaves' 1-1 draw against Eibar meant that Getafe opened a four-point cushion in fourth place.

Sevilla won 5-2 against Real Sociedad, as Wissam Ben Yedder scored a hat-trick to complete an emphatic victory. They are now just one point behind Alaves, as the race for European places heats up. Sociedad's own Europa League ambitions took a hit as a result.


Ben Yedder scored a hat-trick for Sevilla
Ben Yedder scored a hat-trick for Sevilla

Seventh-placed Valencia scored a stoppage-time winner as they beat Girona 2-1. Real Betis are level on points with Valencia, and they beat Celta Vigo 1-0. Both of them trail Sevilla by just one point. The teams from fourth to eighth are separated by only two points, which sets up the fight for European places nicely.

Athletic Bilbao and Espanyol drew 1-1 in a relatively nondescript mid-table clash. Meanwhile, Villareal pulled themselves out of the relegation zone due to a 2-0 win over Levante. Both goals were scored in the stoppage time in what was a vital win for Villareal.

At the bottom of the table, the race is tight as well. Huesca, Rayo, and Celta form the bottom three, but all three are still harboring hopes of survival. The last five teams are separated by 5 points, as Valladolid and Villareal round up the teams threatened by relegation.

Parth Athale
ANALYST
The Premier League is the drug that we need but do not deserve.
