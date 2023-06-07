La Liga Team of the Season (2022-23)

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga has come to a close and has produced some brilliant footballing action over the past year. The middle of the season witnessed an intense title race with the league's three big names involved, but Barcelona kept their calm at the business end of the season to win their 27th La Liga title.

Real Madrid are in the midst of a transition at the moment and the uncertainty in their ranks hampered their progress over the course of their campaign. Los Blancos did have their moments but were unable to make up for a hefty ten-point deficit.

Atletico Madrid did well for themselves in the second half of the season and pulled off a fair share of excellent results. Real Sociedad, Girona, and Osasuna have also punched above their weight and have enjoyed successful campaigns.

La Liga is arguably the most technical league in Europe and consistently produces unique profiles and talents. Here is Sportskeeda's team of the season for the 2022-23 La Liga campaign.

Goalkeeper - Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

RC Celta v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander

While Thibaut Courtois did pull off some breathtaking saves for Real Madrid over the course of the season, Marc-Andre ter Stegen achieved a string of milestones as Barcelona stormed their way to the league title. The German keeper's resurgence was crucial to the Blaugrana's success this season.

Playing behind a robust defence, Ter Stegen spared Barcelona's blushes on multiple occasions and has kept 26 clean sheets in 38 matches. While the Barcelona goalkeeper fell narrowly short of a clean-sheet record this season, his heroics between the sticks helped the Catalans to their first league title in four years.

Left-Back - Jose Gaya (Valencia)

Valencia CF v Athletic Club - Copa Del Rey Quarter Final

With his team fighting relegation towards the end of the season, Valencia captain Jose Gaya stepped up admirably and has earned himself plenty of interest in the transfer market. The Spanish left-back is particularly adept at progressing the ball up the pitch and has emerged on the wishlists of Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.

Gaya has led his team to important successes in the past and stepped up to guide them away from the relegation zone this season. With Valencia in the midst of a transition, however, the transfer window could witness Los Che parting ways with their inspirational captain.

Honourable Mentions: Fran Garcia, Alejandro Balde

Centre-Back - Ronald Araujo (Barcelona)

FC Barcelona v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga Santander

With only 20 goals conceded in 38 matches, Barcelona have been La Liga's best defense this season by a country mile. Ronald Araujo has been the Blaugrana's most impressive defender over the past year and has grown into a man-marking behemoth.

Araujo's impressive physique and brute pace make him a unique profile in the Blaugrana squad. The Uruguayan defender proved his mettle time and again against some of the best forwards in the league and has come of age for Barcelona.

Centre-Back - Eder Militao (Real Madrid)

Manchester City FC v Real Madrid: Semi-Final Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

While Real Madrid have been defensively inconsistent at best over the past year, Eder Militao's unstinted progress remains a crucial positive. The Brazilian defender is one of the most complete players in his position in the league and has improved considerably in recent months.

Militao made 33 appearances for Real Madrid in La Liga and was regularly preferred to the likes of David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger. Los Blancos are currently building for their future and will likely place their faith in the 25-year-old centre-back.

Honourable Mentions: Andreas Christensen, Jose Gimenez

Right-Back - Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid)

Atletico de Madrid v Real Sociedad - LaLiga Santander

Atletico Madrid's league season has been a campaign of two halves, and Nahuel Molina's form seems to have mirrored their fortunes. The Argentine defender took his time to get up to speed at the start of the season and hit his peak during Atletico Madrid's purple patch after the World Cup.

Molina was excellent for Argentina at the World Cup and carried his form into the second half of the season, linking up brilliantly with Antoine Griezmann and Rodrigo de Paul. The right-back has also been a threat in the final third, bagging four goals and two assists for Los Colchoneros this season.

Honourable Mentions: Arnau Martinez, Jules Kounde

Defensive Midfielder - Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad)

FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad - LaLiga Santander

Martin Zubimendi has been turning heads for several years with Real Sociedad and has now managed to attract comparisons with some of the best in the business. The Spaniard's midfield exploits have propelled Real Sociedad to the Champions League and have made him hot property on the transfer market.

Touted as the natural heir to Sergio Busquets, Zubimendi's style and poise in midfield have made Barcelona his prime suitor. In addition to his passing skills, the 24-year-old star is deceptively powerful in a duel and has been Spain's best defensive midfielder this season.

Central Midfielder - Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)

FC Barcelona v RCD Mallorca - LaLiga Santander

Frenkie de Jong had Barcelona's massive midfield legacy to live up to and endured two difficult seasons after he joined the club. Under Xavi's tutelage this season, however, the Dutchman seems to have rediscovered the form that made him a force of nature at Ajax.

Xavi's decision to set up a box midfield worked wonders for De Jong, giving him the license to make incisive runs into the final third. The former Ajax star also served as the ideal foil for the likes of Pedri and Gavi and played a crucial role in Barcelona's dominance.

Central Midfielder - Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad)

FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad - LaLiga Santander

Mikel Merino has been one of Real Sociedad's most understated players in recent years and has taken it up a notch this season. The Spanish midfielder has been consistently impressive for his side and has barely put a foot wrong over the past year.

With two goals and nine assists to his name in La Liga, Merino has been effective with his progressive passing. The midfielder has missed only five league games this season and could potentially find himself at a European giant next season.

Honourable Mentions: Pedri, Aleix Garcia

Left Winger - Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Manchester City FC v Real Madrid: Semi-Final First Leg - UEFA Champions League

Arguably the best winner winger in the world at the moment, Vinicius Junior's place in this lineup remains virtually uncontested. The Brazilian star has been at the heart of everything positive that Real Madrid have managed to achieve this season.

Vinicius secured nine assists in La Liga and was his side's best dribbler by a country mile. The winger was also brilliant in the Copa del Rey final and propelled Real Madrid to their only trophy of the season.

Right Winger - Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

Atletico de Madrid v Cadiz CF - LaLiga Santander

Without Antoine Griezmann, it is unlikely that Atletico Madrid would have made it to the top four. The former Barcelona man contributed an exceptional 15 goals and 16 assists to Diego Simeone's cause and had a transformative impact on his side's fortunes.

Griezmann was in exceptional form towards the end of the season and was virtually unplayable in his free role. The Frenchman has thrived under Diego Simeone and is enjoying a new lease of life at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Honourable Mentions: Abde Ezzalzouli, Takefusa Kubo

Striker - Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

FC Barcelona v RCD Mallorca - LaLiga Santander

Robert Lewandowski was brought to Barcelona for the sole purpose of scoring goals, and he did it in some style. The Polish striker found the back of the net at crucial moments during the season and gave the Blaugrana a new-found cutting edge.

Lewandowski scored 23 goals in La Liga and stormed his way to his first Pichichi trophy. With his poacher's instinct still intact, the former Bayern Munich man will look to take his form into the Champions League next season.

