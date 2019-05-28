×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

La Liga Transfer News: Atletico Madrid sign Brazilian Centre-Back from Porto

Nidhun Thankachan
ANALYST
News
52   //    28 May 2019, 16:58 IST

FC Porto v Desportivo das Aves - Portuguese Super Cup
FC Porto v Desportivo das Aves - Portuguese Super Cup


What's the story?

Atletico Madrid has officially announced the signature of Brazilian international centre-back Felipe Augusto from Portuguese champions FC Porto on a 3-year-deal, for a deal worth €20 Million.

Los Rojiblancos are looking to rebuild their defence after the departure of captain Diego Godin and right-back Juanfran alongwith the transfer of left-back and World Cup winner Lucas Hernandez to Bayern Munich.

In case you didn't know...

Atletico Madrid and Diego Simeone have had an underwhelming 2018-19 season, finishing 2nd, a whole 11 points behind La Liga winners Barcelona in the league.

They were dramatically knocked out by a Cristiano Ronaldo inspired Juventus in the Champions League quarters, where Atleti uncharestically let go of a 2-0 first half advantage to surrender 3-0 away in Turin.

Elimination at the hands of lowly Girona in the Copa del Rey round of 16 underscored the need for Simeone to rebuild his once-feared defence, with most of his stalwarts like Juanfran and Godin showing signs of slowing down with age.

The heart of the matter

30-year-old Felipe Augusto has been an integral part of FC Porto's defence for the past three seasons. He arrived at the Portuguese club from Brazilian giants Corinthians in 2016, having won the 2012 FIFA Club World Cup, the 2013 Campeonato Paulista and the 2015 Campeonato Brasileiro Série A with them.

An impressive 2016-17 season with Porto resulted in Felipe receiving his first call-up to the Brazilian national side for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Paraguay in March 2016, to replace the suspended David Luiz. To date, he has only one Selecao cap to his name.

He has had a standout 2018-19 season at the Estádio do Dragao, averaging 1.2 tackles, 2.2 interceptions, 4.2 clearances and 0.5 blocks per game while maintaining a miserly 0.3 dribbled past per game statistic.

FC Porto's official club statement on the player's departure read:

Advertisement
FC Porto inform the markets that they have reached an agreement with Atletico Madrid for the playing rights of Felipe to the value of 20 million euros."

Atletico Madrid's official press statement was as below:

"Atlético de Madrid and FC Porto have reached an agreement over the transfer of Felipe Augusto de Almeida Monteiro, pending the International Transfer Certificate (ITC)"

An impressive 2016-17 season with Porto resulted in Felipe recieving his first callup to the Brazilian national side, for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Paraguay in March 2016, to replace suspended David Luiz


What's next?

Atletico Madrid head next to the USA to take part in the International Champions Cup, a pre-season friendly tournament. They are set to face Mexican club Guadalajara in their first match scheduled for July 24th.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Atletico Madrid Football FC Porto Football Diego Godin Lucas Hernández
Advertisement
10 times Football Manager predicted the future
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos reported to have completed signing of star Porto defender
RELATED STORY
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
RELATED STORY
La Liga Transfer News: Atletico poised to sign star Ajax winger
RELATED STORY
La Liga 18-19: Barcelona 2-0 Atletico Madrid - 3 reasons Barcelona defeated Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
Atletico Madrid: Impending departures an opportunity for change
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2019/19; Barcelona 2-0 Atletico Madrid: 5 Men who made the difference for Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid News: Former Los Blancos skipper Iker Casillas suffers a heart attack
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018/2019 - 4 reasons why Barcelona should be wary of Atletico Madrid 
RELATED STORY
La Liga 18-19: Barcelona 2-0 Atletico Madrid - 5 taking points 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us