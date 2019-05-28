La Liga Transfer News: Atletico Madrid sign Brazilian Centre-Back from Porto

FC Porto v Desportivo das Aves - Portuguese Super Cup

What's the story?

Atletico Madrid has officially announced the signature of Brazilian international centre-back Felipe Augusto from Portuguese champions FC Porto on a 3-year-deal, for a deal worth €20 Million.

Los Rojiblancos are looking to rebuild their defence after the departure of captain Diego Godin and right-back Juanfran alongwith the transfer of left-back and World Cup winner Lucas Hernandez to Bayern Munich.

In case you didn't know...

Atletico Madrid and Diego Simeone have had an underwhelming 2018-19 season, finishing 2nd, a whole 11 points behind La Liga winners Barcelona in the league.

They were dramatically knocked out by a Cristiano Ronaldo inspired Juventus in the Champions League quarters, where Atleti uncharestically let go of a 2-0 first half advantage to surrender 3-0 away in Turin.

Elimination at the hands of lowly Girona in the Copa del Rey round of 16 underscored the need for Simeone to rebuild his once-feared defence, with most of his stalwarts like Juanfran and Godin showing signs of slowing down with age.

The heart of the matter

30-year-old Felipe Augusto has been an integral part of FC Porto's defence for the past three seasons. He arrived at the Portuguese club from Brazilian giants Corinthians in 2016, having won the 2012 FIFA Club World Cup, the 2013 Campeonato Paulista and the 2015 Campeonato Brasileiro Série A with them.

An impressive 2016-17 season with Porto resulted in Felipe receiving his first call-up to the Brazilian national side for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Paraguay in March 2016, to replace the suspended David Luiz. To date, he has only one Selecao cap to his name.

He has had a standout 2018-19 season at the Estádio do Dragao, averaging 1.2 tackles, 2.2 interceptions, 4.2 clearances and 0.5 blocks per game while maintaining a miserly 0.3 dribbled past per game statistic.

FC Porto's official club statement on the player's departure read:

FC Porto inform the markets that they have reached an agreement with Atletico Madrid for the playing rights of Felipe to the value of 20 million euros."

Atletico Madrid's official press statement was as below:

"Atlético de Madrid and FC Porto have reached an agreement over the transfer of Felipe Augusto de Almeida Monteiro, pending the International Transfer Certificate (ITC)"

Agreement with @FCPorto over Felipe, pending International Transfer Certificate (ITC). The centre-back is to join on July 4 for the next three seasons.

What's next?

Atletico Madrid head next to the USA to take part in the International Champions Cup, a pre-season friendly tournament. They are set to face Mexican club Guadalajara in their first match scheduled for July 24th.