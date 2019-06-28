×
La Liga Transfer News: Atlético Madrid emerges as the surprise contender to sign James Rodriguez

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
Rumors
99   //    28 Jun 2019, 00:08 IST

Atlético Madrid has emerged as the surprise contenders to sign James Rodriguez
Atlético Madrid has emerged as the surprise contenders to sign James Rodriguez

What's the story?

Spanish Radio Station Cadena SER has claimed that Atlético Madrid is interested in signing Colombian attacking-midfielder James Rodriguez this summer.

In case you didn't know...

Rodriguez spent his last two seasons on loan from Real Madrid at Bayern Munich. Though the German club had the opportunity to sign the player, they decided against it.

However, it has been said that Rodriguez does not feature in Zinedine Zidane's plans next season and hence, the Colombian player is rumoured to leave the Spanish giants.

Until now, Napoli was leading the race to sign the player.

The heart of the matter

Earlier this transfer window, Atlético Madrid had signed midfielder Marcos Llorente from Real Madrid and reports suggest that Los Rojiblancos are interested in yet another Real Madrid player.

James Rodriguez wants to continue his career in the Spanish capital and the former Monaco player is open to a move which would make him switch sides to the other Madrid club in La Liga.

Rodriguez is a fine player and with him in the team, the club's chances of posing yet another strong title challenge to Barcelona in La Liga would increase. Also, the club needs to bring back their form in the Champions League and to help that happen, Rodriguez could be very useful. However, any such deal would depend on Atlético selling players such as Angel Correa or Vitola in the squad.

Rodriguez is doing well in Copa America and to bring his club career back on track, Atlético Madrid would be the best option for him. Having played in La Liga before, Rodriguez could thrive at Atlético.

What's next?

The transfer saga of Rodriguez has been interesting this summer. With Atlético Madrid showing interest in the talented player, it needs to be seen where the Colombian would play next season.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Atletico Madrid Football James Rodriguez Football Transfer News Atletico Madrid Transfer News
