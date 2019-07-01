La Liga Transfer News: Barcelona sell Denis Suarez for £16million

Denis Suarez in Barcelona Training

What is the story?

Denis Suarez has finally completed his move to Celta Vigo from Barcelona. According to the report, Barcelona have sold the midfielder to Celta Vigo for £12.9million, plus £3.1million add ons. Denis Suarez is expected to sign a four-year deal with his hometown club.

In case you didn't know...

With Neymar Jr and Antoine Griezmann rumoured to be edging closer to their moves to Camp Nou, Barcelona is determined to sell several unwanted players this summer to create some space for the new ones.

Denis started his career at Celta. However, in 2011, he joined Manchester City. He returned to Spain in 2013 when Barcelona signed him for an undisclosed fee. The Catalan giants loaned him out to Sevilla and then sold him to Villarreal in 2015. Denis joined Barcelona for the second time in 2016.

Last season, Arsenal signed Suárez on loan until the end of the 2018–19 season. He made only four appearances for the Gunners and failed to convince Unai Emery with his unsatisfactory performances. As a result, Arsenal hadn't signed him permanently and forced him back to Barcelona.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona confirmed Suarez's departure news via their official website on Sunday. In the official statement, they penned:

"FC Barcelona would like to thank Denis Suárez for his commitment and dedication, and wishes him every success in the future.

The Galician player ends his second spell at FC Barcelona after playing for Barça B during the 2013/14 season.

Denis Suárez joined the first team in the summer of 2016, after two moves to Sevilla and Villarreal. His good performances there convinced the club to exercise the clause to re-sign him and the midfielder returned to FC Barcelona under Luis Enrique’s tutelage.

In total, Denis Suárez played 71 official matches in three seasons with the club, scoring eight goals and winning five titles: a league, two Copas del Rey and two Spanish Super Cups. In his previous spell, with Barça B, he played 36 matches.

After leaving on loan last January to Arsenal, the midfielder has now signed for Celta, the club where he began his professional career."

What is next?

The 2018-19 La Liga Champions are still on the hunt for a few big names this summer, as they need to strengthen a few berths in the starting line-up. Barca will play their first pre-season match against Chelsea on 23rd July at Saitama Stadium.