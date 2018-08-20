LaLiga 2018-19: Latest transfer confirmations and dossiers

The new LaLiga season has already commenced, with Barcelona asserting their dominance against Deportivo Alaves and Espanyol holding Celta de Vigo to a 1-1 draw. Unlike the Premier League and the Serie A, the Spanish football federation has decided to not change the duration of the summer window, meaning clubs can transfer players up until midight on August 31st.

Most Spanish clubs are still very much active in the transfer window, as they are looking towards bolstering their lineups ahead of the new season, so let's have a glance at all the transfer rumours and news associated with the LaLiga clubs.

Sevilla sign Gonalons on loan

Roma's Maxime Gonalons against Paris Saint-Germain

Andalusian club Sevilla have made their 8th signing of the summer with the addition of Frenchman Maxime Gonalons from AS Roma. Sevilla approached the Italian capital club with a one-year loan offer and no future fee inserted. The energetic midfielder would be expected to play a pivotal role in the heart of the lineup along with Franco Vazquez and Ever Banega.

Barcelona chasing Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot (right) taking on Lionel Messi

The former Manchester City youth player has risen in the ranks of Paris Saint-Germain ever since he made his professional debut for the club at age 17. Rabiot has gone on to become one of Paris's hottest future prospects and Tuchel would be hoping the Frenchman stays put for many years to come.

That may not be the case, as LaLiga champions Barcelona are reportedly interested in bringing the midfielder to Catalonia according to both AS and Mundo Deportivo. The club seems desperate to further reinforce their midfield and is reportedly going to the extent of offering club-record signing Ousmane Dembele in a straight swap transfer.

Paris calling for Filipe Luis

Atletico Madrid and Brazil left-back Filipe Luis

Paris Saint-Germain has been in the market for a new left-back for quite a while now and with their pursuit of Alex Sandro seeming bleak with each passing day, Thomas Tuchel has reportedly set his sights on Filipe Luis. The Brazilian has been a mainstay for the Madrid club for a long time now. Bleacher Report delineated that Luis has expressed his intentions to leave the club, with PSG already tabling a more-than-decent offer for him. Simeone doesn't want the player to leave, but he may just end up linking with Paris for the upcoming season.

Bacca pens permanent Villarreal deal

The Colombian spent last season on loan at Villarreal

Villarreal have decided to use Milan's interest in Samu Castillejo in bringing former loanee Carlos Bacca back to the club. The Colombian managed to regain some of his previous form last season, scoring 15 goals in 35 appearances in all club competitions.

He moves to the club without any transfer fee spent on him, and will immediately slot into the starting eleven alongside Nicola Sansone in spearheading their attack. His transfer does mean Villarreal lose an important asset in Castillejo, so expect them to continue lurking around in the transfer market for a versatile midfielder to fill that hole.