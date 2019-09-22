La Liga: Twitter calls out Ernesto Valverde as Barcelona lose to newly promoted Granada

Granada CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Barcelona faced Granada on Sunday in the La Liga and the defending Spanish champions suffered a shock 2-0 defeat. The Blaugrana's away-day misery continued this weekend as Valverde's men slumped to their second loss on the road. That and a draw at Osasuna means that the Catalans have been able to conjure up only a single point from their three away games in the La Liga so far.

Coming to the match, in the first half, Barcelona had a dreadful start to the game as the home side scored in the second minute.

That goal came through a mistake from left-back Junior Firpo as he took too long to move the ball and was dispossessed by Roberto Soldado. The Spanish striker then passed it to Antonio Puertas, who played a lovely chipped pass for Ramon Azeez to finish at the far post.

The hosts had a couple of great opportunities in the first half to double the lead, but Marc-Andre ter Stegen kept the away side in the game. Barcelona, on the other hand, didn't do anything on offence and failed to register a shot on target for the entirety of the first period.

In the second half, Valverde made two changes as he brought on Lionel Messi for Carles Perez, while substituting Firpo with Ansu Fati. Around the 63rd minute, the home side were handed a penalty as after a long VAR check, it was determined that Arturo Vidal, who came on for Ivan Rakitic in the second half, handled the ball.

It was Granada's second-half substitute Alvaro Vadillo who scored the penalty. After the second goal cushion, it was all about seeing out the game and the home side did exactly that. Surprisingly though, throughout the whole game, the Blaugrana only managed to have a single shot on target.

With this loss, Barcelona have now dropped down to the 7th position on the La Liga table and here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

Valverde have transformed Granada into the Spanish Liverpool. They have pressed and strangled Barcelona from the beginning, unstoppable. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) September 21, 2019

1 shot on target in 90 minutes against a newly-promoted Granada.



Welcome to FC Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/mGVuTr5PqO — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) September 21, 2019

When you ask Barcelona fans what they think about Valverde pic.twitter.com/4l6DevlWL0 — B A S 👳🏾‍♀️ (@r3al____AJ) September 21, 2019

Ever since Neymar left and Suárez aged, Barcelona have essentially played the Lionel Messi system. This means they give the ball to Messi in the final ⅓ and he creates, playmakes and scores. This is why his counting numbers are so high. It is not fair to him and it is damaging. — UtdArena. (@utdarena) September 21, 2019

FC Barcelona 19/20 Preview:



-Dembele on the treatment table.



-Griezmann assumes the Coutinho role of a 'square peg in a round hole.'



-Suarez continues to decline



-Everything depends on messi bagging 50+ goals, 30+ assists. Just the way Valverde likes it#BarcaGranada pic.twitter.com/MBaQUQhcn4 — The HalfSpace (@TheHSpace_) September 21, 2019

Miserable from #Barça. Take out Busquets & Messi (not match fit) and FCB look very ordinary. Only good moments have come at home and despite some changes and new signings, it's starting to look like continuation of decline we saw at end of last season. — Ben Hayward (@bghayward) September 21, 2019

Ernesto Valverde best skills Season 2019/2020. pic.twitter.com/NfmpjmM6bx — MORONCITO (@_Moroncito_) September 21, 2019

Seems to me that @FCBarcelona without Messi are exactly how you expect @FCBarcelona to be without Messi. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 21, 2019

Barcelona really spent €120m on Griezmann to play him as the left sided Lucas Vazquez. — EiF (@EiFSoccer) September 21, 2019

Barcelona had Griezmann, Messi, Luis Suarez, Ansu Fati, Frenkie de Jong on the pitch and they managed only one shot on target against Granada.



ONE SHOT. Unbelievable stat. pic.twitter.com/enoXvWbLBR — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) September 21, 2019