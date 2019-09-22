La Liga: Twitter calls out Ernesto Valverde as Barcelona lose to newly promoted Granada
Barcelona faced Granada on Sunday in the La Liga and the defending Spanish champions suffered a shock 2-0 defeat. The Blaugrana's away-day misery continued this weekend as Valverde's men slumped to their second loss on the road. That and a draw at Osasuna means that the Catalans have been able to conjure up only a single point from their three away games in the La Liga so far.
Coming to the match, in the first half, Barcelona had a dreadful start to the game as the home side scored in the second minute.
That goal came through a mistake from left-back Junior Firpo as he took too long to move the ball and was dispossessed by Roberto Soldado. The Spanish striker then passed it to Antonio Puertas, who played a lovely chipped pass for Ramon Azeez to finish at the far post.
The hosts had a couple of great opportunities in the first half to double the lead, but Marc-Andre ter Stegen kept the away side in the game. Barcelona, on the other hand, didn't do anything on offence and failed to register a shot on target for the entirety of the first period.
In the second half, Valverde made two changes as he brought on Lionel Messi for Carles Perez, while substituting Firpo with Ansu Fati. Around the 63rd minute, the home side were handed a penalty as after a long VAR check, it was determined that Arturo Vidal, who came on for Ivan Rakitic in the second half, handled the ball.
It was Granada's second-half substitute Alvaro Vadillo who scored the penalty. After the second goal cushion, it was all about seeing out the game and the home side did exactly that. Surprisingly though, throughout the whole game, the Blaugrana only managed to have a single shot on target.
With this loss, Barcelona have now dropped down to the 7th position on the La Liga table and here are some of the best reactions from Twitter: