LaLiga: Valencia's Korean starlet Lee Kang-in set for senior breakout

Press Release
NEWS
Feature
51   //    22 Nov 2018, 15:00 IST

Valencia's 17-year-old midfielder Lee Kang-in
Valencia's 17-year-old midfielder Lee Kang-in

Already rated at €80 million by LaLiga side Valencia, 17-year-old South Korean Lee Kang-in is on his way to becoming a big star for club and country.

Recent months have seen the left-footed forward or attacking midfielder step up towards the adult ranks, with a senior LaLiga debut – and lots more global attention – likely in 2018/19.

“He’s got ambition and talent. It’s hard to find a player with talentthat still works so hard but that’s Kang-in. Those of us that know him have no doubt that he’ll go all the way.” - Miguel Grau (Valencia Mestalla coach)

From Incheon to Valencia

Incheon-born Lee had an early start in football celebrity, achieving national prominence in Korea after starring in reality TV football show Shoot Doriat the age of just six. Valencia brought him to Spain in 2011 to join the youth set-up at the LaLiga club’s Paterna facility.

Lee settled quickly in his new country, impressing as Valencia’s Alevines [U-12] side reached the final of prestigious youth tournaments with a direct free kick that helped defeat Borussia Dortmund sowing the seeds of international attention.

The seemingly laid-back kid moved seamlessly up through the age-groups, making his debut for the Valencia Mestalla B team aged just 16 in December 2017. Eased into the adult set-up by coach Miguel Grau, he featured in a further 10 Segunda B (third tier) games last term, scoring his first senior level goal in a 2-0 win versus Sabadell.

His impressive performances led Valencia first team coach Marcelino Garcia Toral to regularly invite Lee to train with the senior squad through the final months of the campaign.

An international star in the making

Through this time Lee has also been progressing at international level, making his debut for the South Korea Under-18 team in 2017. Last May he was fast-tracked into the Under-20 set up for the prestigious Toulon Tournament where ex-LaLiga stars Thierry Henry and James Rodriguez, and current Valencia frontman Kevin Gameiro first came to global prominence.

Lee Kang-in in action in a training session
Lee Kang-in in action in a training session

Although South Korea exited at the group stage, superb long-range goals against Scotland and Togo saw Lee named to the official team of the tournament despite being considerably younger than most opponents and teammates. This brought further fame back in his home country, where many of his 60k Instagram followers live.

The €80 million man

Growing excitement around such an emerging star led Valencia president Anil Murthy to offer Lee a senior contract in July 2018 including an eye-opening €80 million release clause.

Pre-season then saw Lee become the first Asian player to wear a Valencia shirt in a senior game, as he made his debut against Swiss Super League side Lausanne, and feature in warm-up matches versus European heavyweights PSV Eindhoven, Everton and Leicester.

He went on to score in his very first senior game at Mestalla, a fine strike in a 3-0 victory over Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen in Valencia’s traditional ‘Trofeo Naranja’ curtain raiser.

Through the opening stages of 2018/19, Lee has mixed training with the seniors with representing the club’s youth sides. Left footed, with an eye for a pass and a nose for goal, Lee is best positioned as an attacking midfielder or second striker.

These skills were on show when he made his UEFA Youth League debut in September, hitting the crossbar twice in a narrow defeat to Juventus.

With Marcelino having brought the likes of Carlos Soler and Ferran Torres, both homegrown talents, through into the first team, it’s perhaps only a matter of time before Lee makes his LaLiga, Copa del Rey or Champions League bow.

Lee is already being celebrated in both Valencia and South Korea. LaLiga fans worldwide will soon know his name too.

La Liga 2018-19 Valencia CF Football
LaLiga 2018/19: Valencia and the battle for 4th place
La Liga 2018-19
