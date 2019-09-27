La Liga weekend preview | La Liga Schedule

Can Barcelona register their first away victory of the campaign?

The seventh match-week of La Liga takes centre stage with the first encounter being played out on Friday.

Villarreal host Real Betis as the Yellow Submarine look to put behind their loss to Barcelona at the weekend. Betis, meanwhile, have fared much better in the past couple of games, notching up a win and a draw after beginning the season sluggishly.

On Saturday, Athletic Bilbao welcome Valencia to the San Mames Stadium as the Lions hope to keep their unbeaten start to the league intact.

The next fixture of the day sees Barcelona travel to Getafe with the Blaugrana looking to notch up their first away victory of the season. Ernesto Valverde’s men have looked far from convincing on the road and a failure to win on Saturday would pile further pressure on the defending champions, considering they’ve already endured their worst start to a league season this decade.

A few hours later, Leganes make the trip to Granada in the hopes of securing a positive result. After 7 games, Leganes remain the only side to have not bagged a victory. Thus, the match holds massive significance for the visitors.

🚨 Changes to kick-off times for Matchday 11 in #LaLigaSantander.



More info 👇 — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) September 27, 2019

The last encounter on Saturday pits city rivals, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid against each other.

In consonance with countless expectations, both teams find themselves in the upper echelons of the standings and despite the game being played relatively early in the season, it has the potential to have massive ramifications on the campaign.

Los Rojiblancos and Los Blancos warmed up for their clash with identical 2-0 victories over RCD Mallorca and Osasuna respectively.

Espanyol and Real Valladolid raise the curtains on Sunday at the RCDE Stadium while their match is followed by Celta Vigo visiting Eibar.

Alaves lay out the red carpet for RCD Mallorca in Sunday’s next fixture before Levante play host to Osasuna a couple of hours later.

The last game of the match-week sees Sevilla take on Real Sociedad at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium. Both sides weren’t earmarked to be among the league’s elite at this juncture of the season yet they find themselves 7th and 2nd respectively, courtesy a string of fine performances.

However, Sociedad come into the encounter in higher spirits after their 3-0 victory over Alaves. Sevilla, meanwhile, have endured two defeats on the bounce, meaning that they’ve slipped considerably in the table.

Complete list of matches

Villarreal vs Real Betis

Athletic Bilbao vs Valencia

Getafe vs Barcelona

Granada vs Leganes

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid

Espanyol vs Real Valladolid

Eibar vs Celta Vigo

Alaves vs RCD Mallorca

Levante vs Osasuna

Sevilla vs Real Sociedad