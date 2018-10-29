LaLiga 2018-19: 3 Things we learned from the El Clasico

The pressure mounts on Lopetegui

The El Clasico, as always was billed as a battle of the titans and it didn’t disappoint. Contrary to the previous editions, today’s game was quite an end to end encounter with both teams not afraid to throw their punches. However, in the end, the score-line didn’t reflect a closely contested contest as Barcelona ran away rampantly with the game, scoring five in the process.

After a mid-season blip, Barcelona seem to have found their mojo again and were close to their best despite missing their talisman, Lionel Messi. They controlled the game in midfield and later picked Real Madrid off when Los Blancos were chasing the game.

Though everything seems rosy for the Blaugrana, the same can’t be said of Real Madrid. A 5-1 thrashing to Barcelona never goes down well with the Madrid hierarchy and one can expect a knee-jerk reaction from Florentino Perez.

The first installment of this season’s El Clasico was a thoroughly entertaining affair while also throwing light on some of the strengths and weaknesses of the two teams in question. Through this article, we would look at the three things we learned from the thrill a minute ride at the Camp Nou.

#3 Real Madrid weren’t as bad as the scoreline suggests

Real Madrid should take heart from their performance

It is always hard to argue against a 5-1 score-line but Real Madrid could feel that today’s score didn’t actually reflect what went down in the game.

For 20 minutes in the second half, Real Madrid genuinely looked like turning the match on its head. Having conceded twice in the first half, the Los Blancos rushed out of the blocks after the break and quickly halved the deficit through Marcelo. A few minutes later, Modric hit the post and Benzema missed a gilt-edged opportunity. Had either of them gone in, the game would have assumed an altogether different perspective.

However, Suarez then landed the hammer blow and set the platform for their two goal salvo at the end. Once Real Madrid were chasing the game, it became easier for Barcelona to exploit the vast spaces Madrid left behind.

Real Madrid’s fightback was primarily led by their midfield with Toni Kroos and Isco acting as the protagonists. With Isco and Kroos in top gear, Real Madrid can hope to come back strongly into the title picture.

Additionally, Lopetegui’s tactical flexibility was also refreshing to see as his switch to a back three led to increased freedom for Vasquez and Marcelo. These signs were encouraging and if they can play to a similar level right from the outset, the glory days might not be far away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Though not many managers live to see the day after a 5-1 thrashing, evidence suggests that Lopetegui should be given one final bite at the cherry to redeem himself. A 5-1 score-line has cast storm clouds over the Bernabeu, but surely they aren’t as grey as the flattering score suggests.

