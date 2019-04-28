×
LaLiga 2018/19: 5 players who helped Barcelona win the title

Archith
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
120   //    28 Apr 2019, 23:09 IST

FC Barcelona v Levante UD - La Liga
FC Barcelona v Levante UD - La Liga

Barcelona won 1-0 against Levante in the weekend and wrapped up LaLiga as their nearest competitors Atletico Madrid cannot mathematically win the league anymore. This season Barcelona made several promising young talents play along with some experience in the presence of Arturo Vidal. Now Barcelona have comfortably won the league and have a chance to go out all guns blazing in the semi-finals of the Champions League against Liverpool, their main focus this season.

The whole team has been very influential in the league success but some of the players have stood out ahead of their teammates and have been indispensable to this Barcelona side. Let us take a look at some of the superstars who have been a mainstay during Barcelona's league triumph.

5. Marc-Andre ter Stegen

FC Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg
FC Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

The German international has become an ever present figure for the Blaugrana over the past 2 seasons and has been making his mark in becoming one of Barcelona's most important players.

He hasn't had the number of clean sheets he had last season because of the slight change in tactics where Barca play a high line and hence is vulnerable to counter-attacks. But he is one of the reasons why they are the best defensive side in the Champions League compared to the teams which still remain.

Having had 16 clean sheets in the league and 5 clean sheets in the Champions League, Ter Stegen has shown that on his day, he is impenetrable, which he proved in the Round of 16 fixture vs Lyon.

Although he has been suspect at times in the league, making mistakes in the games against Villarreal, it was just a few blips which any keeper would've made because they are human after all.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Lionel Messi Gerard Pique Football Top 5/Top 10
