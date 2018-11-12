LaLiga 2018-19, Barcelona 3-4 Real Betis: 6 reasons why Barcelona lost the match

Messi's brace was not enough to save Barcelona from defeat

In a result which was totally unforeseen at the start of the weekend, Barcelona fell to a shock 4-3 loss at the hands of Real Betis Balompie at the Camp Nou in La Liga.

The Blaugrana headed into the match in first place on the league table, holding a one-point advantage over Atletico Madrid.

Barca would have sought to consolidate their position with a routine victory on matchday 12, especially as they welcomed back their talisman Lionel Messi into the side after a two-week layoff due to injury, scoring two goals on his return.

However, their visitors had other plans, ruining Messi’s welcome back and ensuring his goals were in vain, as this marked the first time in history that Barcelona had lost a match in which Messi scored a brace.

In a highly entertaining match, Barcelona fell two goals behind to mark their worst defensive run in LaLiga for 20 years, as this was the tenth consecutive match in which they conceded a goal.

And despite their late rally, the damage had been done, as Betis pulled off their first victory over Barcelona since 2008.

It was also the first time Barca had conceded four in a home league match since Deportivo put four into their net in a 4-2 victory way back in April 2003.

The defeat throws La Liga wide open once more, as Sevilla, Espanyol, Atletico and Real Madrid would all fancy their chances following this slip up by Barcelona. We take a look at six reasons why Barcelona lost to Real Betis at Nou Camp.

#6 Real Betis outplay Barca at their own game

Real Betis outplayed Barcelona for most of the match

Barcelona are widely revered as possession masters, with their tiki taka blend of football ensuring they always get the lion share of possession, and visitors can only sit back and absorb the pressure while attempting to ride their luck and hoping for the best.

Even the best of sides come to the Nou Camp and play on the counter, as most times, attempting to play an open-ended game with Barcelona has disastrous consequences, and some of the biggest sides have been on the receiving end of embarrassing scorelines.

Ahead of the match, Quique Setien promised that his side would play their own game, as they were powerless to do anything about Barca’s pattern.

And as Betis are widely known for their free-flowing football, a lot of people would have been forgiven for thinking it was just mere grandstanding from the 60-year-old, and that once his men enter the field, they would switch back to soaking up the pressure.

As it happened, not only did Betis stick to their game plan, but they totally outclassed Barcelona at the Nou Camp, outpassing and out pressing them, in essence, outplaying Barca at their very own game.

Lo Celso was emphatic in the middle, playing out defence-splitting passes, while former prodigy Christian Tello, Joaquin and Junior were all on hand to rattle the Barcelona backline time and again.

Real Betis showed real bravery to come out and play Barcelona which is easier said than done, and for the perfect execution of their gameplan on the night, they got their well-deserved reward by leaving Nou Camp with all three points.

