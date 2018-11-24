LaLiga 2018-19, Eibar 3-0 Real Madrid: 5 Talking Points

Real put in a disturbingly lacklustre performance against the minnows, and rarely looked like trying to control the game, despite having 61% possession.

It was a historic evening in the Ipurua Municipal as Eibar defeated Spanish giants Real Madrid for the first time in their 78-year history, as the home side came out with a convincing result over the reigning European Champions.

It was Santiago Solari's first game in charge since being made the permanent head coach and his tenure got off to the worst possible start as his side were convincingly beaten by the team who had never even scored two goals in a game against Los Blancos, let alone beat them.

This means that Eibar (at least temporarily) climb up to seventh in the league table, with 18 points, whereas the Madrid side has gotten 20 after taking part in 13 league games this season. Here are the talking points from the game.

#1 Real Madrid look devoid of ideas

Real players were caught out offside on 11 occasions on the night, and everything just seems to be off for the club as they struggle for goals and victories.

Gareth Bale found the net early on through a sumptuous volley but his goal was rightly ruled out for offside, and other than that and a Benzema attempt cleared off the line, the men in white didn't threaten much.

The visitors came in off the back of four wins in as many matches, but in Solari's first game as permanent coach, his players faltered throughout the afternoon against the home team and all their mistakes were punished and capitalized on by the team.

Madrid's play was extremely wasteful, and the entire team looks disconnected and short of inspiration needed to get the results.

The past few results may have steadied the ship, but that should not put the board or the fans under any illusion about the current playing squad and what's needed.

World class players like Toni Kroos, Modric look a shadow of their former selves, and Bale, Benzema, and Asensio were never a reliable source of game-changing moments, to begin with.

A massive overhaul is needed for this club to even think about returning to the upper echelons of football again, and every passing game week should be a stark reminder of that to the club and its sleuth of followers.

