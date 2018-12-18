LaLiga 2018/19 Matchweek 16: Team of the Week

Roy Emanuel FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 254 // 18 Dec 2018, 22:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lionel Messi receiving his fifth Golden Shoe award this week

Competition has been a key trademark of LaLiga thus far this season, as each week seems to prove that any club can defeat any opponent. That is still the case in many ways, but there are some sides clearly separating themselves from the rest of the pack.

The week’s action began on Friday evening, as Leganés travelled to face Celta Vigo. A strong defensive showing earned a precious away point for Los Pepineros, as manager Mauricio Pellegrino’s team are unbeaten in their last eight games across all competitions.

Saturday’s fixtures began with a tense battle in Madrid, as a third-minute strike from Jorge Molina was enough for Getafe to earn a 1-0 win against Real Sociedad. Atlético Madrid and manager Diego Simeone saw a two-goal lead disappear at Real Valladolid in the second half, only for the visitors to find the crucial third goal in a 3-2 victory. No points come easy in the Spanish top flight, eh?

Real Madrid would learn that lesson as well, as Los Blancos did just enough to secure a 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabéu. Striker Karim Benzema scored the lone goal of the match in the 13th minute. The day concluded with a 1-1 draw between Eibar and Valencia.

Sunday began with three points for Sevilla at home, thanks to a 2-0 result versus Girona. Their rival Real Betis continued their steady climb up the table also, with a 3-1 win at struggling Espanyol. Los Verdiblancos are now fifth in the table.

Huesca showed that they are willing to fight for every inch this season, pushing Villarreal to the brink in a 2-2 draw. Huesca are still at the bottom of the division, seven points from safety. Barcelona produced a stunning performance at Levante, running out to a dominant 5-0 victory. Monday evening saw Alavés and Athletic Club play to a dull 0-0 draw.

This week will see clubs prepare for an important upcoming weekend, the last chance at points until after the league’s winter break. Real Madrid head to the United Arab Emirates to take part in the FIFA Club World Cup. Their match at Villarreal has been postponed until January 3.

We review and highlight LaLiga’s best players during Matchweek 16:

Goalkeeper

Villarreal goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo

Advertisement

GK - Sergio Asenjo - Villarreal CF

Keeping a clean sheet is certainly important for a goalkeeper, but so is making crucial saves during a match. Although they didn’t get three points, Sergio Asenjo’s work was vital for Villarreal in their 2-2 draw at Huesca on Sunday.

The 29-year-old made ten saves in the game, and was a major reason why the Yellow Submarine were able to walk away with a point.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement