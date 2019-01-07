LaLiga 2018-19: Real Madrid 0-2 Real Sociedad | Talking points and observations

Real Madrid was shellshocked at the Bernebau and have conceded 4 goals in two league games in 2019

Real Madrid have started the year in ominously bad fashion as they slumped to a defeat at the first game of the year at Santiago Bernebau. Real Sociedad came out as the victors against a highly weakened side, as Santiago Solari had his options limited due to injuries to Bale, Asensio, and Mariano. The injuries to key starters meant that teenager Vinicius Jr. was handed his first league start in front of his home fans.

Jose scored for Sociedad from the penalty spot in the third minute. Sociedad played a very compact system and pressed every opportunity they got, never allowing Real's playmakers too much time on the ball to cause havoc in Sociedad's defense.

The teams came out of the second half with intent to score as Madrid came close through Lucas Vasquez, but his shot was blocked. Moments later Oyarzabal missed a beautiful chance to double his side's lead, flashing high of Real's crossbar for a goal kick.

Vinicius and Madrid looked to threaten and grab the equalizer quite a few times but were stopped by good goalkeeping, great defending and just poor finishing. Ruben Pardo, a second-half sub for Sociedad scored after being on the pitch for 10 minutes,

This result puts Real Madrid fifth in the LaLiga table after 18 games. Here are the talking points from the game.

#1 Sociedad's gameplan

Sociedad players were determined to beat Madrid at their own home and did so in superb fashion.

Real Sociedad's players and Imanol Alguacil deserve all the credit for their historic victory as the visitors were not intimated by the occasion or the venue, giving the European Champions a run for their money for the entirety of 90 minutes.

The men in grey pressed and played hard for the entirety of the game and never allowed Real Madrid to settle and play their natural game with ease. They executed their plan to perfection, which led them to their first win at this venue in over 15 years. An evening to cherish for everyone associated with the club.

