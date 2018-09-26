Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
LaLiga 2018-19: Real Madrid's predicted XI for the trip to Sevilla

Atharva Khadilkar
ANALYST
Feature
72   //    26 Sep 2018, 17:16 IST

Real Madrid CF v RCD Espanyol - La Liga
Julen Lopetegui - Real Madrid boss

Real Madrid travel to Andalusia to take on Sevilla at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Wednesday night. Los Blancos will be gunning for all 3 points against a strong Sevilla side who they know can cause tons of problems.

It is a big task for Lopetegui who will seek to maintain his team's unbeaten record in the Spanish top flight, in the process keeping the pressure on Barcelona who only lead on goal difference at the moment.

Defense

Real Madrid v AC Milan - Pre-Season Friendly
Keylor Navas is expected to guard the sticks

Real Madrid kept only their third clean sheet of the season against Espanyol, and realistically, one against Sevilla doesn’t look on the cards. Nevertheless, Keylor Navas is expected to guard the sticks for this vital fixture, ahead of Thibaut Courtois.

Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane may play in the centre of defence. Marcelo was rested during last weekend’s victory versus Espanyol, and will definitely start this one. Dani Carvajal's absence means Alvaro Odriozola will also be in strong contention to start, having impressed on his debut.

Midfield

RC Deportivo La Coruna v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
Casemiro’s defensive abilities will play a vital role

Under Julen Lopetegui’s highly successful system, Madrid are starting to take games in their stride, thanks to their highly sought after midfielder. Casemiro’s defensive abilities will play a vital role against Sevilla from the off.

The Brazilian will start in what is looking to be a difficult week for The Whites. Toni Kroos was excluded from the squad on matchday 5 against Espanyol, but did travel to Seville.

The German’s passing and long balls will be important if Real Madrid are to unlock an organised Sevilla team. Luka Modric is expected to complete the midfield trio, having emerged indispensable over time.

Attack

Real Madrid CF v RCD Espanyol - La Liga
Gareth Bale is emerging as a talisman

Real Madrid’s attack has been getting good supply from the midfield, and has fired as and when necessary. Gareth Bale is emerging as a talisman, with the Welshman having already struck 4 times in all competitions this season.

He was another player who took a rest versus Espanyol, and will start against Sevilla. Karim Benzema is expected to lead the line once again, possibly continuing his good start to the LaLiga season.

He was nullified by the opponents due to multiple man marking in the last three fixtures, but that does not suit Sevilla’s tactics, so Benzema could have a little more freedom. Marco Asensio will likely complete the eleven, as Isco’s injury has paved the way for the 22 year old.

