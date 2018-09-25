Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
LaLiga 2018/19: Sevilla vs Real Madrid, Team News & Predicted XI

Pranav Byakod
Preview
258   //    25 Sep 2018, 18:55 IST

Enter capti
Both clubs have had decent European success since the turn of the decade

Matchday 6 of the 2018/19 LaLiga Santander approaches fast and there is one fixture that stands out from the rest. Sevilla host Champions League holders Real Madrid at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium on Thursday.

The Andalusians currently sit seventh in the league with 7 points from 5 matches (2W, 1D, 2L) while Los Blancos are second on the table with 13 points from 5 games (4W, 1D, 0L).

Real Madrid has the same number of points as FC Barcelona but is behind on goal difference.

While Real Madrid is one of the most prominent teams across the world, Sevilla has been making a name for themselves with three consecutive Europa League titles under Unai Emery's tutelage and has become a regular club in European competitions.

Sevilla

<p>
Sevilla bagged 6 goals against Levante UD in their previous league match

Pablo Machín would be delighted with his squad's performance away at Levante. Wissam Ben Yedder won the match ball with his scintillating hat-trick while Daniel Carriço, André Silva and Pablo Sarabia all scored one a goal apiece.

Sergio Escudero and Maxime Gonalons are all set to miss the clash with an elbow and fibula injury respectively, but otherwise, Machín has no other injury or suspension concerns.

Wissam Ben Yedder and current top-scorer André Silva will be leading the line as Sevilla look to get all three points. New signing Quincy Promes would provide pace on the right flank, while Danish international Simon Kjær and Portuguese defender Daniel Carriço form the centre of Sevilla's defence.

Predicted Lineup (3-5-2): Tomas Vaclík, Sergí Gomez, Simon Kjær, Daniel Carriço, Quincy Promes, Roque Mesa, Ever Banega, Pablo Sarabia, Aleix Vidal, Wissam Ben Yedder, André Silva.

Real Madrid

R<p>
Real Madrid are currently unbeaten in the league

Real Madrid has had a good start to the campaign under new manager Julen Lopetegui. The huge void left by Cristiano Ronaldo's departure to Turin seems to be filled by Marco Asensio, who has been phenomenal for both club and country recently.

Former France international Karim Benzema has regained his lost form with four goals in 5 games, while Welshman Gareth Bale has also been on the scoresheet frequently with three goals from 4 matches.

Luka Modrić, who was recently crowned FIFA Men's Player of the Year at the Best Awards Ceremony, will be at the helm of Real Madrid's midfield, while the deadly duo of Sergio Romero and Raphaël Varane will most definitely be Lopetegui's starting defensive pair for this clash.

Apart from the absence of first-choice fullback Daniel Carvajal (small injury), there are currently no suspensions or injuries in the Real Madrid camp so expect Lopetegui to field a really strong starting lineup.

Predicted Lineup (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois, Álvaro Odriozola, Raphaël Varane, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio.


La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Sevilla FC Football Gareth Bale Wissam Ben Yedder Julen Lopetegui La Liga News
