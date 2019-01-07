Twitter reacts as Real Madrid lose at home to Real Sociedad

Varis Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Humor 662 // 07 Jan 2019, 07:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lucas Vazquez leaves the pitch in anguish after being sent off

Real Madrid had a disappointing start to the year as they were held 2-2 by Villarreal on Thursday; however, things took a turn for the worse when Los Blancos faced Real Sociedad at home on Matchday 18.

Sociedad took the lead within 3 minutes on the clock when William Jose converted a penalty kick won by Merino who was dragged down by Casemiro in the box. Real Madrid dominated possession in the remaining first half but failed to create any clear-cut chances.

The second half also saw Madrid maintaining possession but looked ineffective in the final third as they took a total of 28 shots, but only 8 of them were on target. To add to Madrid's troubles, Lucas Vazquez received his marching orders in the 61st minute for a foul on Merino as he was already booked in the first half. Moments later Vinicius Jr. made a scintillating run through the defence of Sociedad and forced Geronimo Rulli to come out. It appeared as if the 18-year-old Brazilian was brought down, but the referee deemed it as a clean ball winning challenge.

Sociedad had the upper hand in the game ever since the sending off and scored the second goal in the 83rd minute through a header by Ruben Pardo. The game ended 2-0 in favour of the visitors, and this meant that Real Madrid would have to sit out of the top four in the table for the time being.

With this defeat, Real Madrid now sit at the fifth place behind Barcelona, Atletico de Madrid, Sevilla and Alaves. If things are not sorted out in Madrid's camp, a disastrous season may be approaching for the Los Blancos. Santiago Solari who replaced Julen Lopetegui in November hasn't been able to deliver as he has already lost 3 games.

Let's have a look how the Twitterverse reacted to Real Madrid's home defeat to Real Sociedad.

Real Madrid have lost six games in La Liga this season, as many league defeats as they suffered in the whole of last season.



They currently sit fifth in La Liga. 😐 pic.twitter.com/Xiv3rJzrsa — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 6, 2019

Real Madrid's season so far:



- Worst ever start to a La Liga season

- Worst El Clasico defeat since 2010

- Biggest ever Champions League home defeat

- First Champions League home loss since 2009 pic.twitter.com/yX2Spsx7Ok — bet365 (@bet365) January 6, 2019

Real Madrid fans pic.twitter.com/FXZCB5IGlg — Footy Jokes (@Footy_JokesOG) January 6, 2019

Advertisement

5th place. 18 Games. 30 Points. 26 Goals Scored. 23 Goals Allowed. Real Madrid’s #LaLiga season. — RMadridHome (@RMadridHome_) January 6, 2019

Real Madrid fans right now pic.twitter.com/xh6UrvcHCx — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) January 6, 2019

Real Madrid: 10 points out of 1st



Juventus: 9 points clear in 1st pic.twitter.com/p96PyGWB1T — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 6, 2019

Real Sociedad were brilliant managing the game, but this could have been an extraordinary result, even more. Real Madrid’s best player? Vinicius and Carvajal. That kind of tells you the story. End of the @LaLigaEN challenge for Real — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) January 6, 2019

Every Real Madrid player since Ronaldo and Zidane left the club... pic.twitter.com/5j1oBxffY3 — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) January 6, 2019

Not a ton to love about Madrid right now, but have to commend the fearlessness of Vinicius Jr.



Wants the ball, wants to take on the responsibility of getting Madrid back into this game. One of the most important traits for any youngster. — EiF (@EiFSoccer) January 6, 2019

New year, same old Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/hnbrFBi4dt — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) January 6, 2019

1 - @RealSociedadEN have won a @LaLigaEN game against Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu for the first time since May 2004 (1-4). Surprise. pic.twitter.com/Ja8zdkmB9v — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 6, 2019

Advertisement