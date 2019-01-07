Twitter reacts as Real Madrid lose at home to Real Sociedad
Real Madrid had a disappointing start to the year as they were held 2-2 by Villarreal on Thursday; however, things took a turn for the worse when Los Blancos faced Real Sociedad at home on Matchday 18.
Sociedad took the lead within 3 minutes on the clock when William Jose converted a penalty kick won by Merino who was dragged down by Casemiro in the box. Real Madrid dominated possession in the remaining first half but failed to create any clear-cut chances.
The second half also saw Madrid maintaining possession but looked ineffective in the final third as they took a total of 28 shots, but only 8 of them were on target. To add to Madrid's troubles, Lucas Vazquez received his marching orders in the 61st minute for a foul on Merino as he was already booked in the first half. Moments later Vinicius Jr. made a scintillating run through the defence of Sociedad and forced Geronimo Rulli to come out. It appeared as if the 18-year-old Brazilian was brought down, but the referee deemed it as a clean ball winning challenge.
Sociedad had the upper hand in the game ever since the sending off and scored the second goal in the 83rd minute through a header by Ruben Pardo. The game ended 2-0 in favour of the visitors, and this meant that Real Madrid would have to sit out of the top four in the table for the time being.
With this defeat, Real Madrid now sit at the fifth place behind Barcelona, Atletico de Madrid, Sevilla and Alaves. If things are not sorted out in Madrid's camp, a disastrous season may be approaching for the Los Blancos. Santiago Solari who replaced Julen Lopetegui in November hasn't been able to deliver as he has already lost 3 games.
Let's have a look how the Twitterverse reacted to Real Madrid's home defeat to Real Sociedad.