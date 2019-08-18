LaLiga 2019-20: 3 players who impressed in Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Celta Vigo

Emmanuel Ayamga FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

Real Madrid crashed Celta Vigo 3-1 in La Liga

Real Madrid got off to a flying start in LaLiga, recording an impressive 3-1 win over Celta Vigo on Saturday. Zinedine Zidane’s men made light work of their opponents, with Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and Lucas Vazquez all getting on the score sheet.

Having seen Barcelona lose their opening game of the season to Athletic Bilbao on Friday, Los Blancos went all out against Celta Vigo. Zidane named a side containing most of his lieutenants from last season, with marquee signing Eden Hazard ruled out through injury.

Eden Hazard missed the game due to injury

However, Madrid appeared not to miss the Belgian as Benzema opened the scoring after just 12 minutes. Interestingly, the Frenchman was set up by Gareth Bale, who was named in the starting lineup despite rife speculation surrounding his departure.

Kroos made it 2-0 after the restart despite a red card to Luka Modric, with substitute Lucas Vazquez rounding the score line. There was, however, time for Celta Vigo to grab a consolation late goal from Iker Losada.

Here, we take a look at three players who starred in Real Madrid's win on Saturday:

#3 Karim Benzema

Benzeman scored Real Madrid’s opening goal

Till date, many Real Madrid fans remain divided over Karim Benzema’s suitability to the club. While some often criticize the Frenchman for his lack of ruthlessness in front of goal, others see him as the perfect fit for this side.

But on Saturday, Benzema reminded everyone of his importance to the side. Zinedine Zidane decided to keep faith with his compatriot, starting him over summer acquisition Luka Jovic. And Benzema rewarded his manager with an impressive outing.

Advertisement

The striker was always a threat to the Celta Vigo defence and appropriately scored the opening goal for Los Blancos.

Jovic may be favoured by the majority of fans, but if Benzema continues to play like he did against Celta Vigo, then he may just keep the Serbian forward on the bench much longer.

