LaLiga 2019-20: 3 reasons why Barcelona will not retain their title

Barcelona have been by far the most successful team domestically in Spain over the last decade. They have won seven league titles in this period, while they also added four consecutive Copa del Reys between 2015 and 2018.

Barcelona are currently two-time defending champions in the LaLiga, and would look to make it a three-peat at the end of the season.

However, for all of their star power, the Blaugrana will likely find it difficult to retain their league title. They could well end the season without a domestic crown.

In this piece, we look at three reasons why Barcelona might fail to defend their LaLiga title this season.

#3 Their prioritizing of the Champions League

As already indicated, Barcelona’s recent record in LaLiga has been spectacular. But despite their near-total domination in the league, there has been a growing feeling of dissatisfaction among many fans.

The reason for that is not hard to figure out. The Blaugrana have failed to match their LaLiga supremacy in the continent, and that is seen as a travesty by their lofty standards - especially considering the success enjoyed by their eternal rivals Real Madrid in recent years.

To give an idea of the near-obsession with the Champions League, Ernesto Valverde has won the LaLiga in each of his two seasons at the helm of affairs but his tenure is largely classified as a failure by the fans simply because he did not bring European glory back to Camp Nou.

It is no secret that Barcelona are eager to get their hands on the ‘Big Ears’; Lionel Messi stated as much in his first press conference as captain last season. And although he didn't make such lofty claims this term, the desire for the crown burns stronger than ever.

Ostensibly Barcelona would like to win on all fronts, but their quest for the Champions League is likely to take precedence at Camp Nou - especially in light of their embarrassing exits in recent years.

Almost all members of the current Blaugrana squad are multiple-time winners of LaLiga. But just a handful of them have won the Champions League more than once, which would further fuel their desire for the trophy.

By contrast, Real Madrid have a plethora of players who have won the Champions League multiple times but have precious few league medals to go with that. In light of this, their head coach Zinedine Zidane has stated that the capital club’s ambition this season is to win the league.

Given the difference in priorities for both sides, Barcelona could well falter in the race for the LaLiga title this season.

