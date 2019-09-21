LaLiga 2019-20: How the points table can change this weekend

Real Madrid will be hoping for a return to form after their midweek defeat

Osasuna recorded their fourth successive draw as they went goalless against Real Betis in Friday's only LaLiga fixture. But there is potentially plenty of movement to be made both at the top and bottom of Spain's top-flight this weekend, on matchday five.

Three of the league's top four are in action on Sunday, with two facing off against one another in the day's featured fixture from 8pm - Sevilla host Real Madrid. Julen Lopetegui will face his former club less than a year after being sacked as the league leaders entertain Zinedine Zidane's Real, who have resembled a beaten giant over the past 18 months.

Their comprehensive 3-0 Champions League defeat by PSG on Wednesday could spur them on to respond emphatically against a difficult opponent - Sevilla have not lost at home against them since May 2015, and have beaten them in two of their last three meetings.

In addition, Real will welcome back the previously suspended Gareth Bale, who has netted three goals and created two more for club and country this term.

Elsewhere this weekend, defending champions Barcelona travel to Granada on Saturday with both level on seven points after four games. Ernesto Valverde will hope for more involvement from talisman Lionel Messi, who will look to step up his recovery after a calf injury.

Messi made an encouraging second-half appearance during their goalless UCL draw against Borussia Dortmund in midweek.

Messi featured in the second half but was unable to inspire Barca to victory against Borussia Dortmund

Second-placed Atletico Madrid will hope to return to winning ways after suffering a 2-0 away defeat to Real Sociedad last week. Their spirited showing on Wednesday, recovering from a two-goal deficit against Juventus, is sure to give them confidence against an unpredictable Celta Vigo side.

Celta only have one win this term but would pose a tricky test against the division's top teams.

Villarreal host Real Valladolid in Saturday's early kick-off - a battle between two sides both on five points. Meanwhile Eibar will target their first league victory of the campaign away at Levante later that afternoon.

Getafe too will be hoping they can record their first win of the 2019-20 season in Sunday's early kick-off, as they entertain newly-promoted Mallorca. Valencia and Real Sociedad will be expecting victories to improve their stuttering starts to the new term, while Athletic Bilbao can strengthen their top-four hold with a good result against Deportivo Alaves.

The table, as it stands

1. Sevilla - 10 points

2. Atletico Madrid - 9

3. Real Madrid - 8

4. Athletic Bilbao - 8, fewer goal difference

5. Barcelona - 7

6. Granada - 7

7. Real Sociedad - 7

8. Osasuna - 7 (played a game more, 5)

9. Levante - 6

10. Villarreal - 5

11. Deportivo Alaves - 5

12. Real Valladolid - 5

13. Real Betis - 5 (5 games played)

14. Valencia - 4

15. Mallorca - 4

16. Celta Vigo - 4

17. Espanyol - 4

18. Getafe - 3

19. Eibar - 1

20. Leganes - 0

The weekend's fixtures in full (BST TIMES)

Saturday

- Villarreal vs Real Valladolid (12pm)

- Levante vs Eibar (3pm)

- Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo (5.30pm)

- Granada vs Barcelona (8pm)

Sunday

- Getafe vs Mallorca (11am)

- Espanyol vs Real Sociedad (1pm)

- Valencia vs Leganes (3pm)

- Athletic Bilbao vs Deportivo Alaves (5.30pm)

- Sevilla vs Real Madrid (8pm)