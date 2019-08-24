LaLiga 2019-20, Matchday 2 Preview: Real Madrid and Barcelona at home; Atlético on the road

Bhargav Hazarika FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 71 // 24 Aug 2019, 14:52 IST

Real Madrid players exult after Kroos' screamer at Vigo last weekend

33-time LaLiga winners Real Madrid, who started on a positive note with a 3-1 victory over Celta Vigo on opening day, play their first home match of the season as Real Valladolid visit the Bernabeu.

Madrid have won 22 and lost just four of their last 36 games against fourth-placed Valladolid in the fledgling Liga table. In fact, they are unbeaten in their last nine fixtures against the Pucelanos.

Summer signing Eden Hazard, Brahim Diaz, Marco Asensio and Rodrigo are set to miss the match for Madrid owing to injuries, while Luca Modric is suspended due to the red card he received last week.

Barcelona suffered a 0-1 reverse at Athletic Bilbao on opening day

Defending champions Barcelona play their first home game of the season against Real Betis after having endured a stuttering start to their title defense in a 0-1 defeat at Bilbao last week.

Blaugrana will be bolstered by the return of their talismanic captain Lionel Messi, who is expected to team up with new man Antoine Griezmann upfront, as Suarez and Dembele continue to remain sidelined.

Barca have won their last eight league openers at home. However, their only defeat at Camp Nou in the league last season came against Betis, in a 3-4 loss.

Lionel Messi's 19 goals are the most scored against Betis by a single player in LaLiga. One of the three hattricks scored by the Argentine last season in the league came against the same opposition, in a 1-4 away win for Barcelona.

Atlético Madrid

Diego Simeone's Atlético Madrid are away at Leganes on Matchday 2 following their scrappy 1-0 win at home against Getafe in their season opener.

The Rojiblancos have faced Leganes six times in the Liga, with five of those fixtures resulting in a clean sheet for Atleti. In their last game at the Butarque, they won by a solitary goal courtesy Saúl Niguez.

Alvaro Morata, who scored his side's first goal of the season, has found the back of the net four times against Leganes.