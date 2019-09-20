LaLiga 2019-20: Real Madrid's predicted XI, injury news and suspension list for the game against Sevilla

Real Madrid have lost on their last three visits to Sevilla

The marquee clash of matchday 5 in LaLiga will take place at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium, with Sevilla hosting Real Madrid.

The visitors posted a narrow and unconvincing 3-2 win over Levante last time out in LaLiga at the Bernabeu, and followed that up with a debilitating 3-0 loss away to PSG in their Champions League opener.

Sevilla on the other hand are one of the form teams in all of Europe, and currently occupy top spot in the Spanish league having won three and drawn one out of their four fixtures till date. They would be full of confidence right now, coming into the match on the back of an emphatic 3-0 victory away to Qarabag in the Europa League.

Further cause for optimism for the Andalusians lies in the fact that they have won each of their last three home LaLiga fixtures against Real Madrid. Last season's 3-0 victory came while current manager Julen Lopetegui was still undergoing his ill-fated spell as Los Blancos manager.

Injury news

Zinedine Zidane would be without the services of Spanish international Marco Asensio. Asensio suffered a serious knee injury during pre-season and has been ruled out for a significant chunk of the season.

Furthermore, left-back Marcelo (neck) and current Ballon d'Or holder Luka Modric (muscle) are also doubtful for the trip to Seville.

Suspension list

Real Madrid don't have any players suspended for the clash with Sevilla.

Predicted XI

Sergio Ramos will return to the starting lineup

As already stated, Zidane's men fell to a demoralizing 3-0 loss to PSG on Wednesday. But seeing as how that was virtually his strongest squad, the 47-year-old will likely not make any large-scale changes.

He would nevertheless welcome Sergio Ramos back into the fold after his skipper missed the Champions League clash due to suspension. This would come as a relief for Madridistas, as his replacement Eder Militao totally missed the script in the game.

The rest of the defense is likely to remain unchanged from that defeat, while the frontline of Eden Hazard, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema would likely also start the game in Sevilla.