LaLiga 2019/2020: 4 proofs that show Atletico Madrid have done the best business so far in the transfer window

It is not an exaggeration to state that Atletico Madrid have arguably been the busiest European team in the ongoing transfer window, as the Spanish side have sold almost as many players as they have bought, and fans of the club have every right to be optimistic ahead of next season.

While there is the imminent risk of creating an imbalance in the team due to the upheaval such major squad overhauls cause, that would not be the case for Diego Simeone, as the Atletico manager has gone about his dealings in the market rather astutely.

Indeed, with just under two weeks to go till the start of the new LaLiga season and three weeks till the end of the transfer window, it could be argued that no club has done better business in the transfer market than Atletico Madrid.

In this piece, we shall be highlighting four proofs that show that Atletico Madrid have conducted the best business in the ongoing transfer market.

#1 Their transfer dealings have laid a solid foundation for the future

When Atletico Madrid won the LaLiga title and made it to the final of the Champions League in 2014, they did so on a shoestring budget with a squad of highly motivated and passionate unheralded players.

Given their buccaneering performance, it came as no surprise that most of the squad was poached over the next few years.

Thibaut Courtois and Diego Costa departed for Chelsea in the immediate aftermath of their heroics, Arda Turan and Raul Garcia left a season later, with the former going first to Barcelona before sliding into obscurity; while the latter went to Athletic Bilbao.

Captain Gabi's departure to Qatar at the end of the 2017/2018 season meant that only a handful of players from that memorable campaign remained, and fans must have forebode the time when all members of that illustrious team would depart.

That time happened to be last season, as Diego Godin, Felipe Luiz and Juanfran who were all bonafide members of Atletico Madrid's recent golden era bade their farewell at the final kick of a ball last season.

This very much marked the end of the era, but rather than look bleak, the future looks rather bright for the club.

Heading into next season, only new team captain Koke remains from that illustrious side, but unlike his colleagues, he is just 27 and very much still has a lot to offer Atletico Madrid.

Of the eight new senior arrivals at the club, only center-back Felipe (31), Kieran Trippier (28) and Hector Herrera (29) are above 25 years, while Joao Felix (19), Mario Hermoso (24), Renan Lodi (21), Ivan Saponjic (21) and Marcos Llorente (24) are all yet to hit their prime and very much have the future ahead of them.

These added to other established regulars at the club like Saul Niguez (24), Thomas Lemar (23) and Jose Jimenez (24) means that the future indeed looks very bright for Atletico Madrid.

While Godin and co. might have contributed an immense lot to Atletico's recent history, no player lasts forever and Atletico Madrid have prepared for their future very well by investing smartly in the transfer market.

