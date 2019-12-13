LaLiga 2019/2020 | Valencia vs Real Madrid preview, predicted XI, team news and more

Valencia CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

The Mestalla would be the venue for the blockbuster clash of matchday 17 in LaLiga as Valencia play host to Real Madrid.

Both sides are in the upper echelons of the Spanish football hierarchy and have lofty ambitions for the season and would be looking to score a crucial victory to get one step closer to their aim.

They were each in action in midweek but in markedly different circumstances, as whereas Valencia went to Amsterdam to take on Ajax knowing only a victory would grant them qualification, Real Madrid traveled to Brugge safe in the knowledge that they had already qualified.

Los Che, however, got the job done and posted a 1-0 victory over the Dutch champions and Los Blancos did likewise in a 3-1 defeat of the Belgian champions Club Brugge.

Valencia vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head

Given the historical nature of both clubs, it comes as no surprise that this is one of the more frequent fixtures in LaLiga.

This would be the 57th meeting between Real Madrid and Valencia, with the capital side having won 30 and drawn 13, while Valencia have picked up victories on 13 occasions, scoring 73 goals and conceding 110.

The most recent clash came in a gameweek 30 fixture last season which Valencia won 2-1, with goals from Goncalo Guedes and Ezequiel Garay giving them all three points at home while Karim Benzema scored a late consolation for Real Madrid.

Valencia form guide: WWLWW

Real Madrid form guide: WWWWD

Valencia vs Real Madrid team news

Real Madrid have been hit with a spate of injuries throughout the season and Zinedine Zidane is still without the services of a number of key first-team players.

Long-term absentees like Marco Asensio (ACL), James Rodriguez (Medial Ligament), and Lucas Vazquez (Toe) are all still ruled out, while Eden Hazard (Foot), Marcelo (Calf), and Mariano Diaz (Ankle) are recent additions to the treatment table.

Injuries: Marco Asensio, Lucas Vazquez, Eden Hazard, James Rodriguez, Marcelo, Mariano Diaz.

Suspension: Ferland Mendy

Valencia vs Real Madrid predicted XI

Real Madrid Predicted XI: Thibaut Courtois; Nacho, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal; Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Feddie Valverde; Vinicius Jr, Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale

Valencia vs Real Madrid prediction

Though they might currently occupy the disappointing position of 8th on the table, Valencia are more than capable of holding their own with the best in Europe on their day, evidenced by the fact that they posted away victories over both Chelsea and Ajax in the Champions League.

The Copa del Rey champions are very potent in attack but find it difficult to shut out opponents and have conceded a massive 23 goals from just 16 games and given the attacking prowess of their opponents, goals are bound to flow aplenty in the game.

Real Madrid have hit a good run of form of late and have picked 13 from their last 15 points in the league but the same can be of Valencia who have overcome early-season struggles and are getting into their stride under Albert Celades.

Zinedine Zidane would seek to get a victory against Valencia to build momentum heading into the rescheduled El Clasico but the recent form of their hosts, coupled with the absence of key players for Los Blancos means that it would be a tall order.

Verdict: Valencia 2-2 Real Madrid