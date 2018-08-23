Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

LaLiga: Barcelona's Predicted Lineup for Real Valladolid Clash

Atharva Khadilkar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
3.46K   //    23 Aug 2018, 22:46 IST

FC Barcelona v Deportivo Alaves - La Liga
How might Ernesto Valverde line up his team in LaLiga?

Barcelona's first away trip of the season will see them visit Real Valladolid to play at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla on Saturday night. The Catalan club have been in brilliant form having seen off Sevilla in a 2-1 Spanish Super Cup win and enjoying a 3-0 win over Alaves in LaLiga.

Let’s have a look at the likely lineup that Ernesto Valverde will field during Barca’s next league fixture.

Formation: 4-3-3

Defence

Barcelona’s defence was one of LaLiga’s best last season. Most of it was down to Marc Andre Ter-Stegen who should start once again versus Real Valladolid.

Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti form a central defence pairing with Ernseto Valverde expected to field both of them together once again.

Sergi Roberto’s versatility is just brilliant, which could see him play at right back. Jordi Alba is the undisputed owner of the left flank and should be the favourite to start on Saturday.

Midfield

Barcelona have a huge void to fill in the centre of the park following Andres Iniesta’s departure. Fortunately, that does not change anything for Sergio Busquets who should continue his domination at defensive midfield.

Ivan Rakitic had a busy season last year and continued doing amazing work with Croatia at the World Cup and the former Sevilla man is expected to start on Saturday night.

Phillippe Coutinho is still due to start a La Liga match and could play as an attacking midfielder on Saturday night.

Attack

Barcelona’s attack brings fear in the eyes of every opponent. Ousmane Dembele started each of Barcelona’s last two matches. A bigger role being promised by Valverde could see him start on the left wing yet again.

Luis Suarez is yet to get off the mark in the new season and has started showed signs of age. However, he should start against LaLiga’s newcomers.

Completing the XI is Lionel Messi. The Barcelona captain scored twice last week and is indispensable.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Luis Suarez Lionel Messi Ernesto Valverde La Liga News
Atharva Khadilkar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
LaLiga 2018/19: Predicted Final Standings
RELATED STORY
LaLiga Week 1 Review: Barca, Real register wins but...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga: 3 best debuts in recent memory
RELATED STORY
LaLiga Fixtures: Barca begin title defence, Real face...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19: 5 bold predictions for this season
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19: Most Valuable XI
RELATED STORY
LaLiga: Real Madrid's predicted XI and formation vs Getafe
RELATED STORY
LaLiga Matchweek 1 Review 
RELATED STORY
LaLiga Matchweek 1 Preview
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19: 5 Players who may score more goals than...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 2
Today GET EIB 11:45 PM Getafe vs Eibar
Tomorrow LEG REA 01:45 AM Leganés vs Real Sociedad
Tomorrow DEP REA 09:45 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Real Betis
Tomorrow ATL RAY 11:45 PM Atlético Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano
26 Aug REA BAR 01:45 AM Real Valladolid vs Barcelona
26 Aug ESP VAL 09:45 PM Espanyol vs Valencia
27 Aug GIR REA 01:45 AM Girona vs Real Madrid
27 Aug SEV VIL 01:45 AM Sevilla vs Villarreal
27 Aug LEV CEL 11:45 PM Levante vs Celta Vigo
28 Aug ATH HUE 01:30 AM Athletic Club vs Huesca
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us