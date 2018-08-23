LaLiga: Barcelona's Predicted Lineup for Real Valladolid Clash

Atharva Khadilkar FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 3.46K // 23 Aug 2018, 22:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

How might Ernesto Valverde line up his team in LaLiga?

Barcelona's first away trip of the season will see them visit Real Valladolid to play at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla on Saturday night. The Catalan club have been in brilliant form having seen off Sevilla in a 2-1 Spanish Super Cup win and enjoying a 3-0 win over Alaves in LaLiga.

Let’s have a look at the likely lineup that Ernesto Valverde will field during Barca’s next league fixture.

Formation: 4-3-3

Defence

Barcelona’s defence was one of LaLiga’s best last season. Most of it was down to Marc Andre Ter-Stegen who should start once again versus Real Valladolid.

Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti form a central defence pairing with Ernseto Valverde expected to field both of them together once again.

Sergi Roberto’s versatility is just brilliant, which could see him play at right back. Jordi Alba is the undisputed owner of the left flank and should be the favourite to start on Saturday.

Midfield

Barcelona have a huge void to fill in the centre of the park following Andres Iniesta’s departure. Fortunately, that does not change anything for Sergio Busquets who should continue his domination at defensive midfield.

Ivan Rakitic had a busy season last year and continued doing amazing work with Croatia at the World Cup and the former Sevilla man is expected to start on Saturday night.

Phillippe Coutinho is still due to start a La Liga match and could play as an attacking midfielder on Saturday night.

Attack

Barcelona’s attack brings fear in the eyes of every opponent. Ousmane Dembele started each of Barcelona’s last two matches. A bigger role being promised by Valverde could see him start on the left wing yet again.

Luis Suarez is yet to get off the mark in the new season and has started showed signs of age. However, he should start against LaLiga’s newcomers.

Completing the XI is Lionel Messi. The Barcelona captain scored twice last week and is indispensable.