LaLiga: Barcelona's probable XI against Sevilla today

Harsh Pillai
ANALYST
Preview
390   //    20 Oct 2018, 19:47 IST

Barcelona have been completely dependent on Messi for goals, and the Argentine has not disappointed
Barcelona have been completely dependent on Messi for goals, and the Argentine has not disappointed

With the international break over, LaLiga is set to return. It's been a disappointing run for the big dogs in the league as smaller teams have outperformed them in terms of scoring, efficiency and confidence.

It looks like the season for the underdogs in this year's LaLiga.

Today, Barcelona take on the mighty Sevilla at the Camp Nou. It certainly will be a tough encounter and Sevilla would look to torment Barcelona's injury-hit defence.

So, how would the Barcelona line up look like? With Malcom once again not included in the squad, fans are furious with the coach's decision.

However, the team have quality players and they must at least give Sevilla a tough fight at home, if not register a win.

The Catalans have travelled through an unimpressive run of games in the Spanish league, winning none of their last four games, and bagging just four points.

They might surely want to overcome their woes, but it is Sevilla, ladies and gentleman.

Defence

Tottenham Hotspur v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League
Tottenham Hotspur v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League

With Umtiti and Vermaelen injured, Barcelona have no backups for the likes of Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet, who are likely to start today.

However, with Sergi Roberto back in the squad, it's not sure if Semedo will start as a right fullback.

Valverde is known for his safe tactics, so he will most probably start Roberto over the Portuguese, with Jordi Alba on the left.

The likes of Ben Yedder and Andre Silva have been running riots ever since they started playing together, with Real Madrid hunted down by the duo as well.

Seems like it Barcelona's turn.

Barcelona has conceded 6 goals in their last four fixtures, to teams like Girona and Leganes; most of them in counter-attacks.

Let's see how Valverde tackles this problem in his upcoming game, as Sevilla are arguably the best team in LaLiga right now when it comes to attacking through counters.

