LaLiga clubs to take part in an online tournament to be contested on FIFA 20

19 top-flight players have accepted the challenge and will battle it out this weekend in a charity FIFA 20 tournament.

LaLiga, along with its sponsor Santander bank, aims to take Spanish football of a different variety into homes

20 March 2020.- LaLiga and Santander bank have joined the #LaLigaSantanderChallenge, designed by Spanish video game influencer, Ibai Llanos, who invited the LaLiga Santander clubs to take part in an online tournament to be contested on FIFA 20, the popular football simulation video game published by EA Sports. Llanos, a sports commentator who specialises in online competitions, is the brains behind a challenge that saw him suggest that a player from each of the 20 top-tier outfits represent their team in the online event. This competition will allow followers of the best football on the planet to continue to enjoy the competition, in this case in a virtual form.

Llanos launched the challenge via his Twitter account on 16 March and the league's players were quick to sign up for the initiative. The influencer's idea was for all of the games to be available for fans to watch for free via his channel on Twitch, a video live streaming service that is mostly used to stream video games. Supporters from all corners of the globe who are keen to catch the action will be able to do so on Llanos's Twitch account.

LaLiga's official video gaming competition, eLaLiga Santander, is supporting Llanos in the organisation of the tournament, the setting up of the games, the distribution of the stream and the creation of graphics during the streaming. Meanwhile, eLaLiga Santander's official provider, LVP, will be in charge of the technical production during the event and will ensure that followers are offered an optimum viewing experience, with the company set to be responsible for the production and distribution of the signal to the various streaming channels, amongst a number of other tasks.

Competition format & schedule

The tournament, set to be contested by 19 LaLiga Santander players, features a series of ties that will be decided in best-of-one games played over 18 minutes (2, nine-minute halves). The competition got up and running last night at 20:00 (CET) with the staging of the draw. The first matches get under way today, Friday, from 19:00, whilst Saturday's action begins at 18:00. The curtain will come down on proceedings after Sunday's games, which kick off at 18:30.

The last-16 draw in full:

CA Osasuna v CD Leganes or R. Valladolid CF

Sevilla FC v Athletic Club

Levante UD v D. Alaves or RC Celta

Real Sociedad v Atletico Madrid

FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol or SD Eibar

Getafe CF v Real Betis

Villarreal CF v Valencia CF

Granada CF v Real Madrid

A charity initiative

In a bid to contribute to society in the context of the current health crisis caused by coronavirus, Llanos's proposal included the idea of making this a charity event, with fans who enjoy the #LaLigaSantanderChallenge invited to make donations as they watch the action unfold. All of the funds will go to UNICEF to assist the charity in its efforts to combat coronavirus.

#LaLigaSantanderChallenge to be covered across all of our channels

- The official @LaLiga Facebook and Twitter accounts, just like on any other LaLiga Santander matchday.

- On the @esportsLaLiga Twitter account and at @eLaLiga on Instagram, YouTube and Twitch.

- Via LaLigaSportsTV.

- Movistar+ will also broadcast the tournament on MOVISTAR DEPORTES 1, Channel 54 (available in Spain only).

- The Movistar #Vamos news bulletins will offer live link-ups to the #LaLigaSantanderChallenge.

In addition to the aformentioned channels and to further support this challenge and the campaign to raise awareness about the need for people to stay at home to halt the spread of coronavirus, the following hashtags will be in use across the event: #LaLigaSantanderChallenge , #QuédateEnCasa and #EsteVirusLoParamosEntreTodos.

The following 19 LaLiga Santander players have accepted the challenge:

- Athletic Club: Gorka Guruzeta

- FC Barcelona: Sergi Roberto

- RCD Espanyol: Adrian Embarba

- Real Madrid: Marco Asensio

- Atletico Madrid: Marcos Llorente

- Sevilla CF: Sergio Reguilon

- Real Betis: Borja Iglesias

- Real Sociedad: Adnan Januzaj

- Levante UD: Carlos Clerc

- Valencia CF: Carlos Soler

- CA Osasuna: Ruben García

- D. Alaves: Lucas Perez

- Villarreal CF: Manu Morlanes

- RC Celta: Kevin Vazquez

- R. Valladolid CF: Pedro Porro

- CD Leganes: Aitor Ruibal

- Granada CF: Jose Antonio Martinez

- SD Eibar: Edu Exposito

- Getafe CF: Jason Remeseiro

Top commentators for a top tournament

Taking their places alongside Llanos will be renowned Spanish football commentators Miguel Angel Roman, Manolo Lama and Ruben Martin, who have backed the challenge and will commentate on the #LaLigaSantanderChallenge matches live from their homes as we take our football, albeit in a different form, to households across the world.