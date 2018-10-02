LaLiga Matchweek 7: Team of the Week

FC Barcelona vs. Athletic Club - La Liga

“The more things change, the more they stay the same.” A bit of a contradictory phrase, but it can make perfect sense in the right situation. For LaLiga this past weekend, the words provide an accurate summary after mid-week fixtures.

When Barcelona stumbled at Leganés, second-place Real Madrid had an opportunity to take advantage of the situation. A loss for Los Blancos followed, and the two El Clásico rivals would have a similar outcome in Matchweek Seven.

The action began on Friday, as Rayo Vallecano and Espanyol battled to a 2-2 stalemate. Rayo are currently 18th in the table, two points from rising above the relegation zone.

Saturday began with a poor showing from Real Sociedad, falling 1-0 at home to Valencia. Barcelona followed up their first loss of the campaign with another sluggish outing, eventually rescuing a point in the second half at the Camp Nou. Munir El Haddadi’s late strike earned a 1-1 draw against Athletic Club.

Sevilla continued their sharp attacking form with another fine result, in a 3-1 victory at Eibar. It was the club’s fourth consecutive win across all competitions. The Madrid derby brought plenty of hype and excitement, but did not provide any goals as Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid played to a 0-0 draw.

Sunday began with a 1-1 scoreline between Huesca and Girona. Real Valladolid earned an impressive away win at Villarreal to launch themselves into the top half of LaLiga’s table.

Alavés lost 2-1 at Levante, while Real Betis once again left it late for a second consecutive week. Loren played the hero again, with a second-half goal to deliver another 1-0 win for Los Verdiblancos. Monday night's fixture saw a 1-1 draw between Celta Vigo and Getafe.

The second week of European group-stage games arrives mid-week, and teams involved will likely see some type of rotation ahead of the next round of league fixtures.

We review and highlight the top players throughout LaLiga during Matchweek Seven.

Goalkeeper

Real Valladolid goalkeeper Jordi Masip

GK - Jordi Masip - Real Valladolid

Not many expected Real Valladolid to get a win at Villarreal this past weekend, but the efforts of goalkeeper Jordi Masip helped to make it happen.

The 29-year-old made seven saves, including the critical stop of a penalty-kick late in the match.

