Barcelona star wants Manchester United move, Real Madrid activate defender's €75M release clause and more LaLiga news: 10 March 2019

Zinedine Zidane Announced As New Real Madrid Manager

All the latest LaLiga news in one place!

James Rodriguez might stay at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich have an option to sign James Rodriguez on a permanent deal and they have hinted at doing so. The German champions loaned him for the last 2 seasons from Real Madrid and now can sign him for €36 million in the summer.

”The option that we have, we have to exercise by June 15th. So we still have plenty of time. But I have to make it quite clear that everyone here is happy with him. I firmly believe that James will also play for FC Bayern next season,” Rummenigge told Abendzeitung.

Barcelona star wants to join Manchester United

Philippe Coutinho got his dream move to Barcelona in January 2018 but it turned into a nightmare very quickly. He has failed to adapt to the tactics at Camp Nou and has been a benchwarmer more often than not.

Reports in England now suggest that he has held talks with Manchester United players over a potential move to Old Trafford. The Brazilian reportedly wants to leave Barcelona in the summer in search of regular game time.

The same report also states that Coutinho misses the Premier League and knows that Liverpool would not welcome him back.

Real Madrid activate defender's €75M release clause

Real Madrid are set for a squad reshuffle in the summer and have made a list of players they are looking to sign. One of the top targets for them is a replacement for Sergio Ramos and today, they have taken a huge step towards getting a top-notch centre-back.

De Ligt has been linked with Los Blancos for some time but the Dutchman reportedly only wants to join Barcelona. Reports in Spain now suggest that Madrid have gone on and activated the €75M release clause on Éder Militão's contract at FC Porto.

