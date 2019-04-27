×
Barcelona confident of signing £100M rated Premier League star, 2 Real Madrid stars to join Juventus and more LaLiga news: 26 April 2019

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
27 Apr 2019, 02:15 IST

LaLiga news: 26 April 2019
LaLiga news: 26 April 2019

All the latest LaLiga news in one place!

Zidane not happy with Getafe draw

Real Madrid are already out of the title race but have finally managed to steady the ship after Zidane took over. However, after an impressive 3-0 win over Athletic Bilbao, Madrid dropped points once again at Getafe.

After the 0-0 draw, Zidane was furious with his team and demanded a lot more from them. He said, “The result leaves a bad taste in the mouth. We should have done more with the chances we created. There was a lot of anger in the dressing room at full time. I made changes to try and improves things, however, the players who came in did not perform as I expected.”

Barcelona confident of signing Rashford for £100M 

Barcelona are searching for a long term replacement for Luis Suarez and have set their sights on Marcus Rashford. The English striker is yet to sign a new deal at Manchester United and the Catalan side are keen on signing him in the summer.

Daily Mail reports that the current LaLiga champions are confident of landing the striker this summer for a fee of £100M. Manchester United are still looking to keep hold of their academy product and have offered him a new deal but there has been no progress on that front just yet.

Two Real Madrid stars heading to Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus last summer from Real Madrid and it looks like 2 more players are heading to Turin from Bernabeu. Reports in Italy suggest that Marcelo wants to play with his best friend, Ronaldo, again and is keen to make the switch this summer.

Meanwhile, James Rodriguez's time at Bayern Munich is almost done and his agent, Jorge Mendes is pushing him to Juventus. The super agent is keen on finding his client a new club as neither Real Madrid nor Bayern are keen on keeping him.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Marcelo James Rodriguez Barcelona Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga News
Contact Us Advertise with Us