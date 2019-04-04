Manchester United eye top Barcelona target, Real Madrid star to sign new contract and more LaLiga news: 3 April 2019

Real Madrid Unveil New Manager Zinedine Zidane

All the latest LaLiga news in one place!

Zidane is perfect for Real Madrid, says Marcelino

Valencia CF manager, Marcelino has heaped praise on Zinedine Zidane ahead of their match vs Real Madrid. Los Che boss believes that the Frenchman is the perfect one for Madrid and he makes them better than ever.

“He brings a winning identity and mentality. Zidane and Madrid have a perfect tandem that leads to victories. If you look at his record with Madrid, he has won nine titles from a possible 14 at the club and he brings an identity and mentality which is based on winning in key moments,” Marcelino said during his pre-match press conference.

“This is a club who starts every game with the intention to win it, this is based on their history and it is how they approach every aspect of their season. We want to face the best version of Madrid on Wednesday, the rotations against Huesca suggest that they will and we hope this is a memorable match,” added Marcelino.

Manchester United eye Barcelona target

Barcelona are on a mission to have the best young players in the world at Camp Nou and they are keen on signing as many as possible. 24-year-old Saul Niguez is reportedly one of their top targets but it looks like they are not the only ones chasing him.

Manchester United are also keen on signing him according to ESPN FC. The Red Devils are keen on signing a midfielder this summer as Ander Herrera is set to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

Sergio Reguilon set for new Real Madrid contract

Sergio Reguilon has impressed for Real Madrid ever since he made his debut and is now set to be handed a new deal. Marca report that the left-back has been the talk of the board members lately and they want him at the club as long as possible.

The new deal for Reguilon would mean the end of the road for one of the other left-backs at the club: Marcelo or Lucas Hernandez. If the Brazilian decides to leave, the former Atletico Madrid man would remain at the club or else, he might be loaned out for another season.

