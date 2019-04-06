×
Manchester United star wants to join Real Madrid or Barcelona claims agent, and more LaLiga news: 5 April 2019

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
News
184   //    06 Apr 2019, 01:07 IST

Valencia CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
Valencia CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

All the latest LaLiga news in one place!

Zinedine Zidane talks about Eden Hazard, again

Eden Hazard to Real Madrid rumours were cooling down when Los Blancos were in a sticky situation this season. However, the return of Zinedine Zidane has changed things drastically. Rumours suggest that the Belgian is definitely off to Bernabeu in the summer.

Zidane was asked about him once again, and he said, “He is fantastic. I will not give my personal opinion about what may happen because the season has not ended. I've always appreciated him, I've seen him a lot since I was playing in France, he is fantastic.”

De Ligt 'on the table', says Barcelona president

Barcelona have been linked with a move for Matthijs De Ligt and the club president has confirmed that they are indeed interested in signing the centre-back. The Ajax star is also being chased by PSG, Juventus and both Manchester clubs but Barca are currently the favourites to sign him.

“There will be time to speak about him,” Bartomeu told ESPN FC in an interview.

“Each year the club has an interest in making signings and this summer will be the same. De Ligt, like the other best players, is on the table. He is a great player and a great centre-back. I know what will happen with him but it's not the moment [to talk].”

Lukaku wants to join Real Madrid or Barcelona

Romelu Lukaku's agent has confirmed that the Belgian would love a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona in the future. The agent made it clear that there are no talks as of now but at the end of the season, there might be a possibility of a move.

“At the moment he is very focused on finishing the season,” Pastorello told Sky Sports News.

“The competition for [a] third and fourth place in England is very tight so let's see what will happen in the future at the end the season. It's his second season here and he will still have three years on his contract until the end. Let's see. He's someone who loves to know a different culture, a different football.”

“Teams like Real Madrid and Barcelona, of course, attract any champion so he sees himself also in La Liga one day,” added the agent.

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Football, Cricket and WWE enthusiast.
