×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barcelona to sign top Manchester United target, Real Madrid plan 5 Galactico signings, and more LaLiga news: 7 March 2019

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
12.76K   //    07 Mar 2019, 18:55 IST

Massive reshuffle at Real Madrid
Massive reshuffle at Real Madrid

All the latest LaLiga news in one place!

Ramon Calderon warns Real Madrid about Jose Mourinho

Real Madrid are reportedly on the hunt for Santiago Solari's replacement and Jose Mourinho is the name that has popped up. The former Los Blancos manager has been linked with a shock return but former club president, Ramon Calderon isn't happy with it.

“Absolutely not. I've already mentioned the amount of damage he caused here. His style of play is not what the Bernabeu wants. What the fans want is what we've just seen from Ajax; bravery, aggression with a lot of speed and boldness. Mourinho doesn't do this,” Calderon told ESPN when asked about a Mourinho return.

“I believe that he will be here next year as he's the only manager who the president respects and it's because he puts the dressing room in order and he demands the players to work hard,” added the former president.

Barcelona eye Manchester United target

Barcelona are looking to make a formidable team and have set sights on improving every single position in the summer. They have got Frenkie de Jong already to solve the midfield issues with Luka Jovic lined up as Suarez's long-term replacement and De Ligt as Pique's long-term replacement.

Now, they have set sights on strengthening the right-back position and have decided to go in for Joao Cancelo. The Juventus man is also a target for Manchester United, who have already made an offer of €60 million.

Real Madrid's plan to sign 5 Galacticos

Real Madrid need a squad reshuffle and this season's humiliating results have proved it. The Spanish giants are out of the Champions League and Copa Del Rey already and are now 12 points behind Barcelona in the league table.

Reports in Spain suggest that Florentino Perez is ready to do all he can to get things sorted and has set his sights on making 5 stunning signings. The main targets for Los Blancos are Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane and Eden Hazard. The president wants to bring in all 4 players and the 5th signing he wants is a world class manager.

Perez has listed 5 managers so far and they are Jose Mourinho, Jurgen Klopp, Joachim Löw, Massimiliano Allegri and Zinedine Zidane. However, Klopp is set to rebuff any approach as per the Telegraph while a return for Zidane looks unlikely.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Neymar Kylian Mbappe Barcelona Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga News
Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Football, Cricket and WWE enthusiast.
Real Madrid to offer €170 million + James Rodriguez for top transfer target, Lionel Messi asks Barcelona to sign striker and more: Transfer Roundup, March 1, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid's stunning €300M transfer plan, Barcelona eye shock move for Arsenal star and more LaLiga news: 6 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona star wants Juventus move, Real Madrid eye stunning €75M deal for Manchester City star and more LaLiga news: 5 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid want Manchester United superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo wants Barcelona star at Juventus and more LaLiga news: 13 February 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United star wants to join Barcelona, Real Madrid eye €80M defender and more LaLiga news: 29 January 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona agree terms with star defender, Ex Manchester United star wants Real Madrid move and more LaLiga news: 30 January 2019
RELATED STORY
Transfer News : Neymar to join Real Madrid on one condition, Lionel Messi asks Barcelona to not sign transfer target and more - Transfer Roundup, 5 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Chelsea & Barcelona target offered to Real Madrid, Barcelona star to leave next week and more LaLiga news: 2 March 2019
RELATED STORY
LaLiga news: Real Madrid agree deal to sign Premier League star, Barcelona to announce new signing and more – 5th January 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid top target wants to join Barcelona, Manchester United target to Bernabeu and more La Liga news – 9th January 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 27
FT ATH ESP
1 - 1
 Athletic Club vs Espanyol
Today DEP EIB 05:30 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Eibar
Today ATL LEG 08:45 PM Atlético Madrid vs Leganés
Today BAR RAY 11:00 PM Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano
Tomorrow GET HUE 01:15 AM Getafe vs Huesca
Tomorrow CEL REA 04:30 PM Celta Vigo vs Real Betis
Tomorrow GIR VAL 08:45 PM Girona vs Valencia
Tomorrow LEV VIL 11:00 PM Levante vs Villarreal
Tomorrow SEV REA 11:00 PM Sevilla vs Real Sociedad
11 Mar REA REA 01:15 AM Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us