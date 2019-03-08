Star defender rejects Real Madrid to join Barcelona, Marcelo's €80M replacement found and more LaLiga news: 8 March 2019

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 24.07K // 08 Mar 2019, 18:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates His Record Goal Scored For Real Madrid

All the top LaLiga news in one place!

Dembele is better than Neymar says Bartomeu

Neymar has been linked with a move back to Spain ever since he left Barcelona for PSG and the rumours are never going to die down. Lately, the Brazilian has been linked with a move back to Camp Nou as well, and the Catalan club's president has done very little to kill the rumours.

“Is a Neymar return possible? I cannot confirm or deny this,” Bartomeu told Cataluna Ser radio [via SPORT].

“We received a lot of money for Neymar, and we invested it in our future planning, you can see that with our signings such as Dembele and Coutinho. In my opinion, Dembele is a better player than Neymar, he is the player at our club, and we are very happy that he is here.” added the president.

Marcelo's ideal replacement will cost Real Madrid €80M

Marcelo's time at Real Madrid is coming to an end, and the Spanish side are now hunting for his replacement. The Brazilian has reportedly informed the club that he wants to join Juventus in the summer and the negotiations are underway.

Reports in Spain now suggest that Los Blancos have made David Alaba their #1 target to replace him. The report also adds that Bayern Munich are ready to sell the left-back for will demand €80M for him.

The alternate Madrid have in mind is reportedly Junior Firpo of Real Betis. While he is set to cost a lot less, the young Spaniard is also being chased by Manchester City and Barcelona right now.

De Ligt to reject Real Madrid for Barcelona

Barcelona have sealed the signing of Frenkie de Jong from Ajax and are desperately trying to get another deal sorted. The Calatan side are keen on getting Matthijs de Ligt as well from the Dutch side but face a lot of competition, especially from Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are desperately trying to sign the young Dutchman, but reports in Spain suggest that he has rejected their offer. The Ajax star wants to join Barcelona in the summer and has already made his decision clear to both clubs.

Advertisement