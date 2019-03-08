×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Star defender rejects Real Madrid to join Barcelona, Marcelo's €80M replacement found and more LaLiga news: 8 March 2019

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
24.07K   //    08 Mar 2019, 18:42 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates His Record Goal Scored For Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates His Record Goal Scored For Real Madrid

All the top LaLiga news in one place!

Dembele is better than Neymar says Bartomeu

Neymar has been linked with a move back to Spain ever since he left Barcelona for PSG and the rumours are never going to die down. Lately, the Brazilian has been linked with a move back to Camp Nou as well, and the Catalan club's president has done very little to kill the rumours.

“Is a Neymar return possible? I cannot confirm or deny this,” Bartomeu told Cataluna Ser radio [via SPORT].

“We received a lot of money for Neymar, and we invested it in our future planning, you can see that with our signings such as Dembele and Coutinho. In my opinion, Dembele is a better player than Neymar, he is the player at our club, and we are very happy that he is here.” added the president.

Marcelo's ideal replacement will cost Real Madrid €80M

Marcelo's time at Real Madrid is coming to an end, and the Spanish side are now hunting for his replacement. The Brazilian has reportedly informed the club that he wants to join Juventus in the summer and the negotiations are underway.

Reports in Spain now suggest that Los Blancos have made David Alaba their #1 target to replace him. The report also adds that Bayern Munich are ready to sell the left-back for will demand €80M for him.

The alternate Madrid have in mind is reportedly Junior Firpo of Real Betis. While he is set to cost a lot less, the young Spaniard is also being chased by Manchester City and Barcelona right now.

De Ligt to reject Real Madrid for Barcelona

Barcelona have sealed the signing of Frenkie de Jong from Ajax and are desperately trying to get another deal sorted. The Calatan side are keen on getting Matthijs de Ligt as well from the Dutch side but face a lot of competition, especially from Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are desperately trying to sign the young Dutchman, but reports in Spain suggest that he has rejected their offer. The Ajax star wants to join Barcelona in the summer and has already made his decision clear to both clubs.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Marcelo Neymar Barcelona Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga News
Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Football, Cricket and WWE enthusiast.
Real Madrid star regrets not joining Barcelona, Sergio Ramos' €80M replacement found and more La Liga news: 25 February 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona star wants Juventus move, Real Madrid eye stunning €75M deal for Manchester City star and more LaLiga news: 5 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United star wants to join Barcelona, Real Madrid eye €80M defender and more LaLiga news: 29 January 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid agree stunning '€80M + Gareth Bale' deal, Barcelona identify Ernesto Valverde's replacement and more LaLiga news: 4 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona star agrees deal to leave Camp Nou, Real Madrid eye stunning move for Chelsea target and more LaLiga news: 26 February 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona to sign top Manchester United target, Real Madrid plan 5 Galactico signings, and more LaLiga news: 7 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Messi wants Barcelona to sign Real Madrid's top target, Los Blancos decide Solari's replacement and more LaLiga news: 3 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Chelsea & Barcelona target offered to Real Madrid, Barcelona star to leave next week and more LaLiga news: 2 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid make €30M + Bale bid for midfielder, €75M star rejects Barcelona move and more LaLiga news: 16 January 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona agree terms with Real Madrid & Chelsea target, Blancos close to signing £44M star and more LaLiga news: 19 February 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 27
FT ATH ESP
1 - 1
 Athletic Club vs Espanyol
Today DEP EIB 05:30 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Eibar
Today ATL LEG 08:45 PM Atlético Madrid vs Leganés
Today BAR RAY 11:00 PM Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano
Tomorrow GET HUE 01:15 AM Getafe vs Huesca
Tomorrow CEL REA 04:30 PM Celta Vigo vs Real Betis
Tomorrow GIR VAL 08:45 PM Girona vs Valencia
Tomorrow LEV VIL 11:00 PM Levante vs Villarreal
Tomorrow SEV REA 11:00 PM Sevilla vs Real Sociedad
11 Mar REA REA 01:15 AM Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us