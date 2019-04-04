LaLiga News: 'Barcelona don't need Antoine Griezmann, but Real Madrid do' says former boss

Griezmann has been on FC Barcelona's radar for quite some time

Atletico Madrid's star forward, Antoine Griezmann, would be a poor fit for the Spanish champions, FC Barcelona, according to former Blaugrana coach Radomir Antic.

The 70-year-old has claimed that Real Madrid would be a better destination for the Frenchman.

The Serbian tactician, who has coached both FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, opened up about the rumours linking the World Cup winner with a move away from the Wanda Metropolitano. LaLiga rivals FC Barcelona have been known to be a suitor for the French sharpshooter, coming very close to signing him last summer.

Coming through the ranks of Spanish outfit Real Sociedad, Antoine Griezmann signed for the Los Colchoneros in 2014 for a reported fee of €30 million. Since then, the 28-year-old has been an integral figure in the Atletico Madrid squad, having contributed 131 goals and 49 assists for Diego Simeone's side.

The former Real Sociedad star was one of the most influential figures in France's World Cup winning squad in Russia. Griezmann scored 4 goals and set up another two in the campaign as France lifted the World Cup in 2018.

Following a miserable season in the absence of their highest-ever goalscorer, Cristiano Ronaldo, Los Blancos are in pursuit of top-notch forwards to rebuild their squad since Zinedine Zidane has returned to the club, after having announced his resignation ten months ago.

Sharing his views on the rumours linking the French striker with Real Madrid's eternal rivals, FC Barcelona, Antic said:

“Griezmann is a playmaker and Barcelona play without midfielders,” he told Goal. “If they sign him he'll end up on the bench because he won't find a place in the team."

“Barcelona certainly do not need Griezmann. Real Madrid... maybe a little more.”

Radomir Antic's former sides, FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, will lock horns against each other as they face each other in a LaLiga fixture at the Camp Nou.

