LaLiga News: “It’s hard being in Messi’s shadow”- former Selecao World Cup winner justifies Griezmann’s decision

Villarreal CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

What is the story?

Brazil legend Rivaldo has justified Antoine Griezmann’s decision last summer for not opting to sign for the Catalan giants.

Rivaldo did not blame Griezmann for committing his future at Atlético Madrid and also heaped praise about the quality he possesses on the field.

In case you didn’t know….

Rivaldo is regarded as one of the greatest ever to embrace the famous yellow jersey of Brazil. The former Selecao star led Brazil to their fifth World Cup triumph in 2002, where the attacking midfielder played a crucial role to get his team over the line.

He has also spent five years at Barcelona from where he won two LaLiga titles and Copa del Rey once. During his tenure at Barcelona, the Samba superstar scored 130 goals for them and is one of their top goal scorers of all-time.

Antoine Griezmann has been heavily linked to Barcelona last summer but the 28-year-old World Cup winner chose to remain at Madrid rather than switching to the Catalan capital.

Griezmann has scored 19 times this season across all competition and also provided 10 assists for his teammates.

Just like the last summer, various sources in Spain suggested that the Atléti forward is Barcelona bound.

The heart of the matter…

In a recent interview with Marca, the Brazilian legend claimed:

"I am not disappointed that Griezmann did not sign for Barcelona as every player has his own way of seeing things."

"There are many great players at Barcelona and it's hard being in Messi's shadow.”

"Griezmann is a world champion that I like very much as a player."

He has also praised Gerard Piqué attitude towards the game.

"There are times when you have to be controversial and you have to talk as a player can't always be quiet," he added.

What’s Next?

It still remains to be seen whether Griezmann will make the move from Madrid to Catalonia but he will be in the Catalan capital on the weekend to face Barcelona at the Camp Nou in a crucial LaLiga encounter.

