Reports: Real Madrid planning a swap deal for Juventus star

Real Madrid and Juventus are reportedly planning a swap deal for Sandro and Marcelo.

What's the rumor?

According to the Italian newspaper, Tuttosport, Juventus and Real Madrid are planning a swap deal for their respective left backs - Alex Sandro and Marcelo Vieira.

According to some reliable sources, Marcelo insisted that if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Real Madrid, he would also follow him. However, it didn't happen as Ronaldo joined Italian giants, Juventus, and Marcelo stayed in the Spanish capital.

However, there has been much speculation over Marcelo's future with the Spanish giants as he was constantly being linked with the Italian champions. But, Marcelo stayed with Los Blancos while Alex Sandro remained a Juve' player.

In case you didn't know...

Following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, it looked highly likely that his friend Marcelo would also join him. Though, Alex Sandro's presence in the Juve squad might have been a factor which prevented the move.

Marcelo is known to be the best left-back in the world due to his attacking as well as defensive skills. The Brazilian fullback links up well with his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

It is quite obvious if Juventus succeeds in bringing the Madrid left-back to Turin, he would settle well and would form a threatening duo with Ronaldo.

The heart of the matter

It seems like Marcelo has fallen out with the new Madrid boss, Julen Lopetegui. Things got even worse when Lopetegui substituted the Brazilian in their game against Girona.

The new UEFA Champions League guidelines state that if a player has played for a club in Europe before moving to a different club in the winter transfer window, then the player could feature in the tournament with his new club as well.

This rule might make the move easier as Marcelo and Cristiano would team up like before and produce a top attacking threat like their Real Madrid days.

Real Madrid would never want their star fullback to leave but as he has already made a wish to depart in order to couple with his best friend, Ronaldo, the Los Blancos would feel helpless and would have to agree with a deal which might include some money and Alex Sandro.

Rumor rating/probability: 4/10

Tuttosport is not amongst the most reliable sources when it comes to football transfers. However, Marcelo's desires to leave are something Real Madrid has to deal with. It looks highly unlikely that the Spanish giants would allow the Brazilian to leave in mid-season as it very hard to find a player who could replicate his performances for the club.

The deal might be possible only if Juventus make an impressive offer along with including Sandro in the deal.

What's next?

Whether Julen Lopetegui has a sweet or sour relationship with Marcelo, one thing that can't be denied that the new Madrid boss does not have effective replacements for Marcelo.

Marcelo would continue with Real Madrid at least for this season. If anything has to happen, it would happen after the 2018-19 season comes to an end.

Real Madrid are having a fine run in La Liga, despite having suffered a defeat against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup.