Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

LaLiga news: Real Madrid sign Cristiano Ronaldo replacement

Shea Robinson
ANALYST
News
13.65K   //    30 Aug 2018, 10:15 IST

Real
Real Madrid have finally made a move to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

What's the story?

Real Madrid has re-signed Mariano from Lyon after the forward spent only 14 months playing in Ligue 1. The deal, worth approximately €23 million, was announced on Real Madrid's official website and Twitter account in the early hours of the morning.

In case you didn't know...

Mariano, a player of Dominican-Spanish decent who chose to represent the Dominican Republic at international level spent part of his development at Real Madrid. The 25-year-old played for one season in the Los Blancos youth setup before moving through the senior ranks between 2012 and 2017.

The forward played 46 times for Real Madrid C, 44 times for Real Madrid B, and made eight appearances for the first team. Despite his potential and the effort which Real Madrid put into his development, Mariano moved to Lyon in June 2017 for a fee of approximately €8 million.

The heart of the matter

While Los Blancos did not insert a buy-back clause into the transfer, there was a stipulation in the agreement that meant the Madrid club would receive 35% of any future sale or Mariano. Due to this stipulation, Real Madrid paid a discounted price for Mariano who is valued at around €35 million.

The tall striker has enjoyed a great spell at Lyon, scoring 18 goals in just 37 appearances. It is this form which has encouraged Real Madrid to move for his services after a brief stint away from the Bernebeau. The club has been seeking a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo and while Mariano is nowhere near that level yet, Julen Lopetegui believes there is much more to come from the Dominican international.

Official Statement

Real Madrid welcomed the return of Mariano with an official statement reading:

Real Madrid C. F. and Olympique Lyonnais have agreed a deal for the player Mariano, who will be with the Whites for the next five seasons. 
The player will be presented on Thursday 31st August, at 1:30pm CEST in the Santiago Bernabéu presidential box. 
Mariano will then take to the Santiago Bernabéu pitch wearing the Real Madrid C. F. kit. He will then speak to the press in the press room.

Video


What's next?

We will likely see Mariano provide competition for Karim Benzema this season with appearances mainly coming from the bench. However, if the 25-year-old can continue his form from over the past 12 months, it is possible that he can establish himself as a first-team player and lead the Madrid attack.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Olympique Lyonnais Football Cristiano Ronaldo Mariano Díaz Football Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
Shea Robinson
ANALYST
Lyon's Mariano Diaz has signed for Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
4 players Real Madrid should sign to replace Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid identify the 'ultimate' replacement...
RELATED STORY
Five alternatives for Real Madrid to sign as a...
RELATED STORY
Five players whose superstar careers were ruined by injury
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Real Madrid should not attempt to sign...
RELATED STORY
Rumour: Real Madrid set to hijack deal for Ligue 1 star
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid prepare a stunning late swoop for...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Cristiano Ronaldo replacement...
RELATED STORY
5 stars who can replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 3
Tomorrow GET REA 11:30 PM Getafe vs Real Valladolid
01 Sep EIB REA 01:30 AM Eibar vs Real Sociedad
01 Sep VIL GIR 01:30 AM Villarreal vs Girona
PP RAY ATH Rayo Vallecano vs Athletic Club
01 Sep CEL ATL 10:00 PM Celta Vigo vs Atlético Madrid
02 Sep REA LEG 12:15 AM Real Madrid vs Leganés
02 Sep LEV VAL 03:30 PM Levante vs Valencia
02 Sep DEP ESP 07:45 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Espanyol
02 Sep BAR HUE 10:00 PM Barcelona vs Huesca
03 Sep REA SEV 12:15 AM Real Betis vs Sevilla
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us