Reports: Real Madrid willing to spend €200m on FC Barcelona's failed target

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Rumors
3.01K   //    06 Sep 2018, 07:48 IST

Real Madrid CF Press Conference
Florentino Perez is willing to spend a massive amount on French striker

What's the rumour?

According to Spanish outlet, Don Balon, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is willing to spend a whopping 200 million euros for French superstar, Antoine Griezmann.

Apparently, Griezmann was heavily being linked with FC Barcelona in the past transfer window. However, Griezmann insisted to stay put with Atletico and rejected the deal from Barcelona in order to sign a new contract with Atletico Madrid.

Ever since featuring in the LaLiga, the striker has been in a splendid form which earned him a place in France's World Cup winning squad. Being up to the expectations, Griezmann had 4 goals and 2 assists to his name in the World Cup 2018.

In case you didn't know...

The Atletico Madrid centre-forward now ranks amongst the current elite players of the world. There were plenty of speculations over his future ever since LaLiga season 17/18 was marching towards its end.

The French striker was believed to join FC Barcelona in the summer transfer window, a move which didn't happen as Griezmann signed a new contract with Atletico which would keep him with the club until 2023.

With the hunt of talent a trend now, many European giants approached the star including Manchester United and FC Barcelona.

The heart of the matter

Following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, there's an attacking void in the Real Madrid squad which needs to be filled by an attacking superstar. Ronaldo guaranteed almost 50 goals per season and Florentino Perez is desperately looking for an option ever since Ronaldo left.

Real Madrid knocked many doors in pursuit of a top quality striker but came back empty-handed. However, they managed to bring back Mariano Diaz from Lyon as an initial Ronaldo replacement.

Though, the fans are demanding a major signing as they expect Florentino Perez to sign another Galactico. Gareth Bale has been the last Galactico-signing done by Perez and Real Madrid desperately need a top quality striker who would be able to replicate Ronaldo's performances for the Los Blancos.

In the past few transfer windows, Los Vikingos haven't made any major signings despite being linked with many elites. However, the departure of Zinedine Zidane and their highest ever goalscorer, Cristiano Ronaldo, things have changed a lot and Perez might go all out in the next transfer window to land the French striker in the Bernabeu.

Rumour rating/probability: 5/10

Don Balon is not a reliable source. Evidently, it can't be blindly trusted on this news as Kylian Mbappe and Neymar are being looked as the next major signings for the Spanish capital.

On the other hand, Griezmann looked committed to Atletico as he snubbed a move to the Camp Nou in order to stay with Los Rojiblancos.

Video:


What's next?

It looks highly unlikely that the Atletico Madrid star would move to their city rivals, Real Madrid.

Real Madrid's new boss Julen Lopetegui believes in his current squad and has snubbed any comments over Neymar and Mbappe. However, it looks a possibility that Real Madrid would surely try to land one of the PSG's star after the next season.

